The Best Chain Restaurant Mac And Cheese Comes From A Fast Food Chicken Joint

If you know, you know: Fast food macaroni and cheese is a culinary contender in its own right. Anthony Bourdain's love for Popeyes' mac and cheese is well-documented. Here at Tasting Table, however, our go-to fast food mac comes from another popular fried chicken chain. We tried and ranked macaroni and cheese from six chain restaurants, and according to our taste test, Chick-fil-A's leaves competitors in the dust.

When Chick-fil-A introduced its mac and cheese in 2019, it was the chain's first permanent menu side dish since 2016. Nearly a decade later, it's no mystery why this fan-favorite has stuck around. At Chick-fil-A, the mac arrives ultra-creamy and baked for a bowlful that says "elevated comfort food" much sooner than "fast food." Classic elbow macaroni gets folded with a blend of Parmesan, Cheddar, and Romano cheeses for surprising dimensionality.

Our reviewer noted that the sauce was sharp and tangy, but slightly sweet. "It tasted like cheese, but it was also just a well-balanced, delicious cream sauce in its own right," they shared. The pièce de résistance is the bubbly, mouth-wateringly crispy layer of golden brown broiled cheese on top. It's lumpy in the best possible way, flaunts actual cheese-pull action, and delivers textural interplay of crispy and creamy. That made-from-scratch style is thanks to the fact that Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese is, in fact, made from scratch. The restaurants bake it in-house, and all that thick, gooey payoff is well worth the extra labor.