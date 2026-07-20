2 Canned Soups And A Seasoning Packet: The Flavor Combo That Takes Slow Cooker Pork Chops To The Next Level
Out of all the slow-cooker recipes that can make dinner seamless on any given night, pork chops are a surefire way to avoid throwing chicken in the appliance again. A slow cooker's low-and-slow cooking method will leave your pork chops tender and flavorful. But to enhance the flavor even further, there are three humble ingredients that should go into the Crockpot, too: a can of cream of mushroom soup, a can of cream of chicken soup, and a packet of ranch seasoning.
When you need to turn to the slow cooker for a meal, it's likely because you need something easy, and these three ingredients deliver. The combination of the cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soups creates a creamy, flavorful sauce without much prep work. The mushroom soup adds earthy notes, while the chicken soup balances it out with a savory, meaty flavor. The ranch seasoning comes into play with tangy, herby flavors that season the meat and bring the two canned ingredients together for a game-changing pork chop dinner. Other than that, you only need your preferred type of pork chops to get the meal on the table.
How to customize and serve your slow-cooker pork chops
The first step in this easy slow-cooker meal is to evenly rub the ranch seasoning directly onto the pork chops. You can use a store-bought packet or whip up our homemade ranch powder recipe instead. Depending on your preference, you might want to add extra salt or black pepper to the pork, too. Then combine both cans of soup to create a sauce, and pour it over the pork chops directly in the slow cooker.
If you want to add even more flavor, stir in some soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce for a touch of umami. Or add sliced mushrooms to the sauce for even more savoriness and texture. We also think a dash of your go-to hot sauce for some heat isn't a bad idea. The chops should be fully cooked on the low setting in four to six hours, and you can finish them off with some fresh herbs.
You might need an easy way to transform these pork chops into a complete meal. Creamy garlic mashed potatoes are an ideal side for soaking up that flavorful sauce you certainly don't want to waste. Or, if you want to skip the carbs and stick with a vegetable, make some bourbon-glazed grilled carrots, which take only about 35 minutes to get on the table alongside the protein.