2 Canned Soups And A Seasoning Packet: The Flavor Combo That Takes Slow Cooker Pork Chops To The Next Level

The first step in this easy slow-cooker meal is to evenly rub the ranch seasoning directly onto the pork chops. You can use a store-bought packet or whip up our homemade ranch powder recipe instead. Depending on your preference, you might want to add extra salt or black pepper to the pork, too. Then combine both cans of soup to create a sauce, and pour it over the pork chops directly in the slow cooker.

If you want to add even more flavor, stir in some soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce for a touch of umami. Or add sliced mushrooms to the sauce for even more savoriness and texture. We also think a dash of your go-to hot sauce for some heat isn't a bad idea. The chops should be fully cooked on the low setting in four to six hours, and you can finish them off with some fresh herbs.

You might need an easy way to transform these pork chops into a complete meal. Creamy garlic mashed potatoes are an ideal side for soaking up that flavorful sauce you certainly don't want to waste. Or, if you want to skip the carbs and stick with a vegetable, make some bourbon-glazed grilled carrots, which take only about 35 minutes to get on the table alongside the protein.