Starbucks' New Blended Energy Refreshers And Matcha Lemonade Were Made For Instagram 1st And Drinking 2nd

It's that time again — everyone's favorite mega coffee chain (Starbucks) has released a new lineup of summery drinks, each designed to give you enough energy to check off everything on your summer bucket list. And, even better, each will make for an instantly aesthetic, Instagram-worthy post. Only one question remains: Are they actually good?

I walked down the block to my local Starbucks early on release day, July 14, to see whether the four drinks were buzz-worthy. The lineup is quite a mouthful: There's a Blended Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Energy Refresher, a Blended Mango Strawberry Lemonade Energy Refresher, a Blended Pink Energy Drink, and a Blended Matcha Lemonade. It's certainly a summer-forward release and a fitting prelude to the recently announced orange drink line debuting at the end of July 2026. After tasting each drink, my feelings about this release were somewhat mixed — keep reading to see what I thought of them.