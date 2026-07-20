The nonalcoholic drink market has surged in recent years, as more and more people turn to zero-proof options. Overall, it's estimated that between 2022 and 2025 beer held an 87% market share of nonalcoholic sales. There is no shortage of options but if you're on the hunt for a new brew, there is one we recommend trying out: the Upside Dawn Golden by Athletic Brewing Co.

Tasting Table recently ranked several nonalcoholic, low-calorie beers and the Upside Dawn Golden by Athletic Brewing Co. easily topped the list. The award-winning beer was not only light and refreshing, it was also packed with flavor, and our tester thoroughly enjoyed the punchy citrus notes.

Athletic Brewing Co. markets Upside Dawn as a golden-style beer, and the brightness is noticeable both in the color and taste. Brewed with American hops and select malts, the beer has aromas of honey, orange zest, and herbs. Our tester loved the earthy hoppiness and the wheat-forward base, and they felt that the bold, slightly bitter aftertaste balanced everything together nicely. It's perfect for those who enjoy a golden or pale ale, and it contains just 45 calories and a less than 0.5% ABV to boot. It's also formulated to remove the gluten, which is a big win for those seeking out a good gluten-free beer.