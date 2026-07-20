This Nonalcoholic, Low-Calorie Beer Is The Highest-Rated Brew In Our Ranking
The nonalcoholic drink market has surged in recent years, as more and more people turn to zero-proof options. Overall, it's estimated that between 2022 and 2025 beer held an 87% market share of nonalcoholic sales. There is no shortage of options but if you're on the hunt for a new brew, there is one we recommend trying out: the Upside Dawn Golden by Athletic Brewing Co.
Tasting Table recently ranked several nonalcoholic, low-calorie beers and the Upside Dawn Golden by Athletic Brewing Co. easily topped the list. The award-winning beer was not only light and refreshing, it was also packed with flavor, and our tester thoroughly enjoyed the punchy citrus notes.
Athletic Brewing Co. markets Upside Dawn as a golden-style beer, and the brightness is noticeable both in the color and taste. Brewed with American hops and select malts, the beer has aromas of honey, orange zest, and herbs. Our tester loved the earthy hoppiness and the wheat-forward base, and they felt that the bold, slightly bitter aftertaste balanced everything together nicely. It's perfect for those who enjoy a golden or pale ale, and it contains just 45 calories and a less than 0.5% ABV to boot. It's also formulated to remove the gluten, which is a big win for those seeking out a good gluten-free beer.
Upside Dawn Golden by Athletic Brewing is the gold standard
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Athletic Brewing Co. topped the list. The Connecticut-founded craft beer company focuses solely on nonalcoholic brews, and is a frequent winner at the World Beer Awards. The Upside Dawn has won gold in the gluten-free category, and it's been awarded silver from a number of other international organizations too.
It seems to be a fan favorite all around, according to online reviews. "This is pretty much the gold standard for a solid, versatile N/A beer. Good flavor without the watered-down taste... Definitely a crowd pleaser if you're providing for a group," a customer wrote on the Athletic Brewing Co. website. One Redditor said, "The pour was easy, and the aroma wasn't a ton, but man the taste of this one was awesome to me...I could see myself easily downing six of these by the pool this summer!"
However, everyone's tastes are different. Those who like a more traditional style of beer might prefer something like an O'Douls. Our tester also enjoyed the Stella Artois 0.0. People do seem to prefer the Athletic Brewing Co. straight from the can rather than in a glass, and it pairs well with lime or beer salt. If you're a fan, the nonalcoholic wheat beers from Boulevard Brewing also come highly recommended, as does the Athletic Brewing Co. Cerveza. Here are our thoughts on 10 Athletic Brewing Co. nonalcoholic beers if you want to take your pick.