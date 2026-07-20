The Sweet And Savory Chick-Fil-A Sauce Recipe That's Made With A Mason Jar And 4 Minutes

Every Chick-Fil-A fan is partial to one of the seven dipping sauces the chain provides. While many enjoy the classic Chick-Fil-A sauce, others gravitate toward Zesty Buffalo, Garden Herb Ranch, or a combination of sauces for a unique flavor experience. One sauce we can't get enough of is the Polynesian sauce, a unique sweet-and-sour sauce with notes of vinegar, tomato, sugar, and spices. You can purchase bottles of it at the grocery store, sure, but it's also pretty easy to make for yourself at home.

Most Polynesian sauce recipes call for similar core ingredients: apple cider vinegar, oil, honey or sugar, ketchup or tomato paste, paprika, and garlic or onion powder. Some recipes call for French dressing (an almost identical flavor profile to Polynesian sauce) instead of tomato and vinegar to make the recipe even easier. For a thicker sauce, add cornstarch, but for a thinner texture, add more water to the mix. The easiest way to combine it all? Shake it together in a mason jar.

While there are many Polynesian sauce variations out there, we highly recommend trying our easy Copycat Chick-Fil-A Polynesian Sauce recipe, which includes ketchup, ground mustard seed, white vinegar, and canola oil, among other ingredients. Simply add the wet ingredients to a jar, shake it, then add the spices, and shake again. It only takes about four minutes to prep and make this tangy sauce — perfect timing to let your chicken and fries cook.