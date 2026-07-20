Skip The Ninja Creami And Make Homemade Peach Ice Cream Like It's 1924
There's nothing quite like a ripe summer peach that's bursting with fresh, juicy flavor in every bite. If you want to make the most of this seasonal stone fruit, try turning it into a decadent frozen dessert. Since its 1922 inception, Fruit, Garden and Home –- now known as Better Homes and Gardens –- has been the ultimate resource for home cooks. Its very first volume under the Better Homes and Gardens moniker in 1924 features a homemade peach ice cream recipe that allows you to skip the ice cream maker in favor of a more old-fashioned technique.
While the 1924 Better Homes and Gardens recipe for Delicious Peach Ice Cream doesn't go into too much detail, it provides a simple list of ingredients and brief instructions. The recipe requires a dozen peaches that have been "crushed finely," noting that these can be either fresh or canned. In addition, you'll need a beaten egg, 1 ½ cups of sugar, a quart of fresh milk, and a pint of canned evaporated milk.
The instructions also call for mixing two teaspoons of cornstarch into water and adding this to the liquid last before putting everything into a two-quart freezer. It's important to note that the freezer to which this homemade peach ice cream recipe refers is likely a hand-crank ice cream maker, which was in style at the time and predated freezers as we know them today. With that said, you can always adapt a no-churn homemade ice cream recipe into a peachy-keen variety.
Modernizing a vintage homemade ice cream recipe
Though the 1924 peach ice cream recipe calls for a small handful of ingredients, the best method for homemade no-churn ice cream begins with just a trio of simple ingredients. Use a mixer to whip heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract, and sweetened condensed milk together before placing the mixture in a sealable container that's safe for the freezer to let everything set. You can add pieces of fresh or canned peaches, peach juice, or even a few drops of peach extract to give your homemade ice cream that familiar and satisfying flavor.
Even Tasting Table's test of the Ninja Creami deemed the ice cream maker to be not entirely worth it, and with good reason. There's a lot of room for vintage-inspired ingenuity that doesn't require an extra appliance to create a crave-worthy batch of ice cream. With just a hand or stand mixer, you can get the right texture for a perfectly delightful dessert, making room for you to add your own creative flourishes of flavor.
Whether you're preparing homemade ice cream that takes a cue from the tastes of the season or trying an out-of-the-box ode to your favorite candies and more, keeping your ice cream base simple and effective is key. Thanks to the pioneering efforts of Better Homes and Gardens and modern freezer technology, the possibilities are practically limitless.