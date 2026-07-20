Skip The Ninja Creami And Make Homemade Peach Ice Cream Like It's 1924

There's nothing quite like a ripe summer peach that's bursting with fresh, juicy flavor in every bite. If you want to make the most of this seasonal stone fruit, try turning it into a decadent frozen dessert. Since its 1922 inception, Fruit, Garden and Home –- now known as Better Homes and Gardens –- has been the ultimate resource for home cooks. Its very first volume under the Better Homes and Gardens moniker in 1924 features a homemade peach ice cream recipe that allows you to skip the ice cream maker in favor of a more old-fashioned technique.

While the 1924 Better Homes and Gardens recipe for Delicious Peach Ice Cream doesn't go into too much detail, it provides a simple list of ingredients and brief instructions. The recipe requires a dozen peaches that have been "crushed finely," noting that these can be either fresh or canned. In addition, you'll need a beaten egg, 1 ½ cups of sugar, a quart of fresh milk, and a pint of canned evaporated milk.

The instructions also call for mixing two teaspoons of cornstarch into water and adding this to the liquid last before putting everything into a two-quart freezer. It's important to note that the freezer to which this homemade peach ice cream recipe refers is likely a hand-crank ice cream maker, which was in style at the time and predated freezers as we know them today. With that said, you can always adapt a no-churn homemade ice cream recipe into a peachy-keen variety.