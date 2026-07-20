Does Soy Sauce Ever Expire? Here's What To Know

Anytime a dish is in dire need of an umami depth or a salty edge that will take it to the next level, soy sauce is the trusty companion we reach for. There in the pantry it sits, for what feels like an indefinite amount of time, so much so that we wonder if it ever expires. As it turns out, it does, just not as easily as other condiments you may use in the kitchen.

First, let's consider how soy sauce is made. Soybeans, wheat, water, and salt are combined and fermented with an active mold culture. The high salt content acts as a natural preservative, and along with the fermentation process, bacterial growth within each bottle is safely limited. This is why, in ideal conditions, most soy sauce bottles have quite a long shelf life. Most often, they are only rendered unusable due to oxidation, which results in a gradual loss of flavors and aromas over time.

That is one of the main reasons you should still consider using soy sauce within a recommended time frame. Unopened, this fermented condiment remains good for up to three years. However, once the cap has been taken off, soy sauce will slowly lose its prominence. It's best enjoyed within the first six months, although you can still preserve the quality for a bit longer with proper storage.