The Ideal Oil Temperature For Crispy Homemade French Fries Every Time

If you've ever wondered why your fried food didn't cook on the inside, you need to break out the kitchen thermometer and check that your oil has reached the right temperature before adding ingredients to the fryer. In addition to ensuring your frying oil is 325 degrees Fahrenheit for cooking your potatoes, there's also the matter of cut. French fries should be thinner than wedges or steak fries, about a ¼-inch thick. On the flip side, if you cut your potatoes too thin, you'll risk overcooking them. It also helps to cut the fries consistently, so they cook at an even rate.

For a french fry recipe you'll want to make on repeat, rinse or soak the raw, cut potatoes in cold water before drying and frying them. This reduces the starchiness for a crispier fry. And for an extra-crisp result, remove the fries from the oil after the center has cooked through, raise the oil temperature from 325 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and finish the fries off by adding them back into the oil for a final crisp. This is also known as a double-fry, and it helps achieve that crunchy, browned outside. Some home cooks even say that, for the crispiest french fries, a double-fry won't cut it, and go in for a third or fourth round. To each their own — just watch that oil temperature. Much above 375 degrees and you could have a burnt, acrid-tasting potato that's not cooked through.