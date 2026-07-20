Caraway Food Storage Containers Have Met Their Match In This Budget-Friendly Brand

Between countless meal preps, dinner leftovers, and potlucks, the need for quality food storage containers is greater than ever. But gone are the days of cheap plastic Tupperware. Nowadays, people are often eyeing pricey brands such as Caraway, which sells a set of 13 storage containers priced between $179 and $310, depending on the retailer. According to Consumer Reports, however, there's a better and cheaper brand to consider: Ikea 365+.

Ikea 365+ food containers come in plastic, glass, and stainless steel versions, with the latter receiving a particularly high rating by Consumer Reports. The stainless steel containers are available with a clip-on plastic lid in three sizes: 20 ounces, 34 ounces, and 101 ounces, priced at $5.99, $8.99, and $15.99, respectively. If you follow the food storage container rule that reduces clutter and helps everything stay organized, you only need to purchase eight containers, which would cost under $80 for two large ones, three mediums, and three small ones.

As is customary for Ikea, these storage containers come with some versatility. If you don't like the plastic lid, you can replace it with a bamboo one. Similarly, if you already have any of the plastic or glass containers from the same collection at home, the lids will fit onto them as well, as long as the containers have the same dimensions.