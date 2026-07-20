Caraway Food Storage Containers Have Met Their Match In This Budget-Friendly Brand
Between countless meal preps, dinner leftovers, and potlucks, the need for quality food storage containers is greater than ever. But gone are the days of cheap plastic Tupperware. Nowadays, people are often eyeing pricey brands such as Caraway, which sells a set of 13 storage containers priced between $179 and $310, depending on the retailer. According to Consumer Reports, however, there's a better and cheaper brand to consider: Ikea 365+.
Ikea 365+ food containers come in plastic, glass, and stainless steel versions, with the latter receiving a particularly high rating by Consumer Reports. The stainless steel containers are available with a clip-on plastic lid in three sizes: 20 ounces, 34 ounces, and 101 ounces, priced at $5.99, $8.99, and $15.99, respectively. If you follow the food storage container rule that reduces clutter and helps everything stay organized, you only need to purchase eight containers, which would cost under $80 for two large ones, three mediums, and three small ones.
As is customary for Ikea, these storage containers come with some versatility. If you don't like the plastic lid, you can replace it with a bamboo one. Similarly, if you already have any of the plastic or glass containers from the same collection at home, the lids will fit onto them as well, as long as the containers have the same dimensions.
The pros and cons of Ikea's budget-friendly stainless steel food storage containers
Many are of the opinion that it's time to ditch the plastic containers in your kitchen, and although glass was the obvious alternative for a long time, stainless steel is starting to rival it. Stainless steel food containers are much lighter and more durable than glass, which makes them a better pick when taking food on the go. The only downside is that it can't go in the microwave. But if you're able to overlook that, the Ikea 365+ stainless steel containers are safe to use in both the oven and the air fryer, so you can still reheat your leftovers to perfection. Afterwards, you can even pop them in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
As far as customer feedback goes, people are very happy with their Ikea 365+ container collection. "This container, along with the matching cover, is a perfect storage solution. The stainless steel is high quality with a flawless finish ... I own several of these in various sizes and use them regularly. They're my favorite containers," wrote one customer in a review on Ikea's website. One shopper also highlighted the convenient versatility of these pieces and noted, "I really like how you can have multiple different tops for these jars. I will be going back to add on to my collection." Sorry, Caraway, but Ikea's got you beat.