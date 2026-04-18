This Food Storage Container Rule Reduces Clutter And Helps Everything Stay Organized

"You can never have enough food storage containers, right?" You say as you add yet another one to your cart. These are a must-have kitchen essential, of course — how else would you store last night's takeout, your leftover lettuce, or that slab of banana pudding that you swore you were going to eat at a later time? While having a good variety of these containers is a great idea, when you buy too many of them, you can run into a clutter issue.

Audrey Barton, otherwise known as @organizedchaos4_audrey, tackled this issue in a video on Instagram. In it, she explained that she manages these containers by keeping two large, three medium, and three small containers with matching lids in her pantry. Any extras should be stored away somewhere else, and if you don't use the extras within a month, she suggested donating them.

As long as you're doing your dishes regularly, you should be set with those eight containers. Though having a few extras — the keyword being "few" — will do you well if you're meal-prepping or storing food after an event.