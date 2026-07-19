Pork And Apples Is An Iconic Combo — And This BBQ Sauce Provides Double-Duty Flavor
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Flavor contrast is how you pull off a barbecue that everyone will be talking about for years, starting with the toothsome match of pork and apples. There's just no beating this pairing's striking combination of deep, savory meat and vibrant sweet-tart fruit. The only question that remains is what can you use to bring those flavors together? There's one easy, delicious shortcut for it, and that's Head Country Apple Habanero Bar-B-Q sauce — one of Tasting Table's top picks for the best BBQ sauces for pork.
Ingredients include the usual BBQ sauce staples, such as tomato puree, Worcestershire sauce, salt, sugar, vinegar, and a spice blend. Only, that's not all. This classic tangy, savory base is led by a crisp sweetness that hits your palate before anything else, courtesy of the apple juice. As described by our reviewer, it "manages to be incredibly sweet, without being the least bit saccharine". Cutting through all that tumultuous richness is a bright habanero heat, ever-so-subtle in the way it lingers in the aftertaste.
Our reviewer tried this sauce with hickory-smoked pulled pork, and the result is nothing short of glorious. Its many layers of flavors ensure that every bite is a multi-dimensional experience, with the apple's fruity sweetness perfectly complementing the pork's savory-sweet tones. This barbecue sauce brings about the most refreshing flavor nuances, so even with a pairing as ancient as pork and apples, it still doesn't feel as though you're eating an old, repetitive dish.
One bottle of Head Country sauce is all you need for memorable BBQs
Head Country Apple Habanero Bar-B-Q Sauce is a barbecue favorite across the board. Several Walmart customers deem it the best BBQ sauce they've tasted, with one stating, "I was shocked how similar this was to my homemade." Shoppers highlight its perfect balance between sweet and spicy. In fact, the sauce's gentle heat is one of its standout features, with many raving about how it's just hot enough to be flavorful, yet isn't too powerful or overwhelming.
That beautiful flavor harmony has earned this sauce a spot on many different dishes. Needless to say, customers love it on pork, whether it's a big slab of grilled ribs or mouthwatering bites of bacon-wrapped pork chops. Its versatility extends beyond just pork, branching out to grilled steak, brisket, burger patties, and even roasted chicken or veggies. One customer even recommends mixing with a bit of melted cheese for a unique pasta sauce.
Still, despite its gorgeous flavors, it would appear that texture is the only area where some feel that this sauce falls short. A few Amazon customers find the thickness to be inadequate, stating that it's too thin for a barbecue sauce and works better as a marinade. Should this also be the case for you, not to worry, there are ways to thicken runny BBQ sauce and turn it into the glaze your grilled meat needs. Just make a simple reduction with a bit of stove-simmering, followed by a quick whisk of cornstarch slurry.