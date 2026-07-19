3 Years After Maui's Wildfires, These Kaanapali Restaurants Are Keeping The Island's Food Culture Alive
The Hawaiian "Valley Isle" of Maui tucks between two towering volcanos, cradling an agricultural heritage once hosting vast sugarcane and pineapple plantations. But long before that, ingrained island foodways, crops, and customs informed Maui's culinary identity, which today's local chefs and culture bearers are gradually reviving.
Lahaina town, once known as Malu'ulu 'o Lele, meaning shaded breadfruit grove of Lele, took a hard hit when devastating wildfires in 2023 destroyed many beloved restaurants on historic Front Street. But the local island community came together, including devoted chefs along the renowned Kaanapali coastline nearby. They continue carrying the torch of Maui's cherished food culture in a blaze of flavor, ingenuity, and passion for traditional ingredients from local farmers, ranchers, fishers, and food producers.
Visitors like myself are at best bystanders to ancient island food connections. But I dug into the intriguing panoply of Hawaiian and Pacific Rim fusion cooking when sharing food and conversation with local chefs at the deeply cultural Hawaiian Food and Wine Festival. The event is held annually on different dates on different islands, and on Maui helps contribute to the ongoing recovery since the fires. When I stayed on, dining in many restaurants along the Kaanapali strip, the genuine Hawaiian hoʻokipa — an innate culture of hospitality and generosity — became more evident with every bite.
Though it's nearly impossible to value one dining experience more highly than another, this list highlights memorable dining spots along the sweeping three-mile stretch of Kaanapali Beach, connected via the walkable beach path meandering along the oceanfront. Some lean into fine-dining elegance, while others feature casual open-air ambiance, torch-lit gardens, local music, fresh-caught seafood, truly tropical cocktails, and hula dancers rhythmically swaying like the gently lapping ocean waves.
Japengo
It was a warm surprise to discover Japengo, an award-winning Kaanapali restaurant featuring Pacific Rim cuisine centered on Asian and Hawaiian fusion food and sushi. Elegance speaks subtly in the open-air, ocean-view ambiance, punctuated by the lively energy of busy chefs and servers doing what they do best — merging traditional flavors and island-heritage recipes into authentic, beautifully displayed culinary creations.
On Saturdays, Japengo presents the art of Japanese omakase eating in which the chef curates and interprets multiple courses over an unforgettable evening. Japengo's sushi chef Masa Hattori shares his personal approach to the evolving experience.
"With omakase, the guest trusts the chef," Hattori explains. "I choose each dish based on what is best that day, using fresh local fish and produce from Maui farmers. It starts light, then moves to sashimi and nigiri, followed by warm courses." He notes the importance of balance and preparation, with even the cut changing the texture and flavor of the fish. "My goal is to respect each ingredient and share both Japanese tradition and the feeling of Maui with every guest."
The full menu offers more specialties, including premium demi-glace steaks, grilled local fish, shaking beef noodles, and seafood curry bowls. A favorite dessert is Japengo's version of malasadas. These donuts served with ku'ia chocolate sauce, liliko-i butter, and vanilla macadamia nut sauce, were originally brought to the islands by Portuguese immigrants in the 19th century and represent another layer of food influence here. Japengo is within the Hyatt Regency Maui resort, so don't miss ending the evening with a rooftop astronomy experience featuring a giant telescope for viewing stars, planets, and galaxies in the quiet warmth of Hawaiian skies.
The Branches
At The Branches, every evening brings a local musician to the small outdoor stage under the expansive canopy of a massive, century-old rubber tree dimly lit by gently swaying hanging lights. The food experience at The Branches, part of the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, centers on a lineup of grazing boards – but these aren't ordinary snacking boards. Platters lean toward charcuterie-style, curated, themed food pairings. Examples have included elevated cheese and meat boards; a Mediterranean-inspired offering with hummus, tzatziki, smoky red-pepper harissa, garden crudite, and toasted pita bread; one with seasonal island fruits, shaved coconut, and fluffy yogurt mousse; and a s'mores version featuring campfire-themed goodies plus rich chocolate sauce. An outdoor bar features a rotating selection of fine wines, craft beers, and hand-crafted cocktails.
Since nightly gatherings began in November 2024, the year after Maui's destructive wildfires, they've served as an enduring symbol of community and Hawaiian mele — storytelling through traditional music and instruments. As explained by Stephen Hinck, the resort's general manager, The Branches and the 40-foot-tall rubber tree have "always represented connection, resilience, and a deep sense of place, serving as a signature experience of renewal and peace." The musical event is open to anyone, free of charge, every evening from 6-9 p.m.
Cliff Dive Grill
The Cliff Dive Grill rests in the shadow of towering lava-formed cliffs on Pu'u Keka'a (Black Rock) Beach on the Kaanapali oceanfront. It's part of the Sheraton Maui Resort, which hosts a free nightly cliff-diving ceremony at sunset honoring the spirit of Hawaii's final ruling chief, Kahekili, and symbolizing the journey between spiritual and physical life. The aptly named open-air grill and bar provides a perfect spot for watching the torch-lit journey up the cliff by a barefoot diver, a ceremonial lei tossing, and a 35-foot dive into the ocean.
Despite its casual vibe, the menu has way more than a fish-and-chips persona — though I did order something deliciously simple on my first visit: Fish tacos with mango salsa, chili-lime slaw, and cilantro crema. A more fascinating dish is the aina roasted root vegetable salad. Chef Mitchell Cooper explains that aina means land, and he prepares this salad using local beets, tri-colored baby carrots, and Waipoli Farms lettuces, as well as local oranges, radishes, goat cheese, and house-made Maui onion dressing.
Another standout item noted by Cooper is roasted red pepper ulu hummus. "Ulu is the Hawaiian word for breadfruit, which grows on a tropical tree across Polynesia, including Hawaii," he says. "We blend roasted peppers, garbanzo beans, and ulu together with tahini paste, lime juice, and spices," and serve with local veggies, olives, and naan bread. The bar at Cliff Dive offers local brews from Maui Brewing Co, Kohola Brewery, and Kona Brewing, as well as a Kaanapali Cooler showcasing vodka from the island's Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery. The tropical beauty-queen drink continues evolving with elderflower, strawberry, cucumber, and citrus.
Hula Grill
There's little pretension at Kaanapali's wildly loved Hula Grill. Its authentically Hawaiian food appeals to visitors reveling in the famously warm and welcoming aloha spirit. The patio-style venue sits within Whaler's Village among the bustle of island shopping and dining, yet carves out a culinary niche with a kickback beachy vibe, live local music, torch-lit dining, and graceful hula dancing in the evenings.
The restaurant commits to line-caught fresh fish and all-natural meats, and executive chef James Domingo stresses its dedication to local providers, saying, "We're passionate about showcasing Hawaiʻi-grown ingredients. Every day, we spotlight island farmers with dishes that highlight the diversity of our local produce." He also reveals his own two favorites on the menu: fire grilled steak with fresh, line-caught 'ahi, and the wok-charred iwamoto noodles from Pāʻia, both paired with upcountry Maui vegetables. For many patrons, there's another unrivaled star of Hula Grill fame: The Hula Pie, a macadamia nut ice cream and chocolate cookie crust confection considered to be the original recipe of this now-famous island dessert.
Better known for lunch, dinner, and cocktails, Hula Grill actually offers a tasty weekend brunch. My favorites are the pancakes made with island-grown bananas and molokaʻi macadamia nuts, as well as the Kiawe wood oven-baked flatbread with kalua pork, Maui pineapples, and mango BBQ sauce. There's also an evening sidekick dining and drinking experience known as Hula Grill's Barefoot Bar, aptly named since it's a literal toes-in-sand section with thatch-roofed umbrellas, tropical libations, and an array of pupus finger foods.
The Sandbar
For elegant light bites and mesmerizing water views, relax at The Sandbar, in Sheraton Maui's expansive lobby area. Anyone is invited, so just walk right in and order a creamy Ube the One cocktail and signature I'a Ekolu Fish 3 Ways dish. This is where chef Cooper shines once again, elevating Hawaiian seafood to its rightful seat of glory.
First, he says, "We use Hamachi, which is rich and sweet in flavor, and soak it in fresh local lime juice, letting the acid cook the fish." It's garnished with yuzu pearls, local sweet potato, Fresno pepper, avocado, and cilantro, then served with leche de Tigre. "The second fish is our ahi poke," he shares, "made simply with sesame oil, ogo, local green onion, sea salt, and Inamona, also known as Kukui nuts, which offer a rich, nutty, and savory flavor." And finally, the third fish in the trio is Kampachi poisson cru, described as "a bit milder and leaner than hamachi, which is a nod to a Polynesian national dish of Tahiti, and for that, we marinate the fish in lime juice again to cook it, drain it, and dress it with coconut cream, bell peppers, avocado, and cilantro."
The Kaanapali restaurants on this list are my personal favorites, but you can find dozens more dining options and ways to support the local Maui community through the Kaanapali Beach Resort Association. As Roy Yamaguchi, the James-Beard Award recipient and director of the Culinary Institute of the Pacific, shared, "... supporting local restaurants, farms, small businesses, and hospitality workers remains one of the most meaningful ways visitors can help."