This Is How Long To Bake Sweet Potatoes For Ultra-Tender Results

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In theory, a sweet potato should be one of the easiest things to bake. As a hearty root vegetable that comes encased in its own natural packaging, you'd think preparing one would be as simple as throwing it in the oven for a while. But in practice, a perfectly baked sweet potato is the product of many variables, particularly time and temperature, that must come together. We spoke with Adrianne Calvo, whose new "Maximum Flavor at Home" cookbook will debut in November 2026, about how to bake sweet potatoes to get the most tender textures.

Calvo tell us, "I like to roast whole sweet potatoes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 to 70 minutes, depending on their size." As a ballpark figure, plan on roasting them for about an hour to avoid any unpleasant stringiness from overcooking or blandness from underbaking. "I know 400 degrees Fahrenheit is the standard answer," she says of her temperature choice, "but I think 425 degrees Fahrenheit creates a much better contrast." According to Calvo, this is the absolute best temperature for baking sweet potatoes because "the high heat gently caramelizes the natural sugars under the skin while allowing the interior to become incredibly creamy," which is precisely what you want when baking a whole sweet potato.

"People often describe a perfectly baked sweet potato as 'soft'. I don't," Calvo tell us. Instead, she says, "I want it to feel almost custardy when you cut into it; that's when you know you've unlocked everything that potato has to offer."