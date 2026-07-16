8 Rules Every Aldi Employee Must Follow

Sometimes, checking out your groceries at Aldi can feel like an extreme sport. The cashier is sliding everything through as quickly as possible, you're desperately packing the bags before the next item comes flying through, and a bead of sweat trickles down your brow; it's a lot. But rest assured, this is not a game for Aldi cashiers. They have to be super speedy when they're scanning customers' groceries, because they're being timed on the whole transaction.

Yep, according to workers, everything is recorded: from how many items they have scanned per hour to the average number of seconds it takes for them to move on to the next customer. They also have targets to reach, which can vary from store to store, but for many it involves scanning one item per second. If they don't reach targets, they might have to be retrained, or they could even be fired if they don't improve their speed. So, that explains why it feels like Aldi employees are hurling your potato chips like it's an Olympic sport.

If you want to help your Aldi cashier meet their targets, there are a few things you can do, according to workers. Using dividers to avoid confusion between groceries helps, and organizing everything properly so there are heavy items first and light items last can also be beneficial (you'll find it easier to pack, moving items off the checkout much faster).