Why Leaving A Slice Of Watermelon In Your Garden During The Day Is So Smart

Sharing a watermelon in the garden or yard on a hot summer's day is a wonderful treat. But while everyone knows that a wedge of crisp pink melon makes a cooling snack when the sun is high, few realize that the same piece of fruit can actually benefit their garden. Especially for leftover melon that is past its prime and starting to go a bit mushy, leaving it out in the garden during the day can bring real benefits.

Watermelon is a perfect fruit to bring several favorite visitors to your yard. Leftover fruit helps attract more hummingbirds and butterflies. Butterflies will flutter their way down and sip at the sweet juice of the melon just like they would a flower. For hummingbirds, it is actually a secondary effect. The diet of the buzzing little birds is made up of tiny insects like fruit flies, so that piece of fruit in the garden acts like a buffet for them, drawing in the little critters that they like to feed on.

In addition to the aesthetic effect of inviting beautiful birds and butterflies to the garden, that piece of overripe watermelon actually benefits the plants as well. Bees are also attracted to the fruit, and while they are there, these visitors will stop to pollinate nearby plants, ensuring a bountiful harvest later in the season.