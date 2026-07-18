The Best Time To Wrap Pork Butt For Tender, Juicy Meat Every Time

Pork butt is the culinary equivalent of hitting the jackpot: A cut of meat that is both affordable, and perfect for barbecue beginners. Smoke it on gentle heat over several hours, and you've got a melt-in-your mouth barbecue classic with a dark, crispy crust and deliciously tender meat.

Like with most cuts, the trick is in cooking it just right. And while one part of it is how long you cook the pork butt for, there's an important step towards the end of the process that you just cannot skip: wrapping it to prevent the meat from drying out. We asked Dennis Littley, chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis, for the best time was to wrap the pork butt for tender, juicy meat every time. "When you smoke or low-and-slow your pork butt, you'll likely find yourself wrapping at some point after the meat reaches the 'stall,' normally in the range of 160-170 degrees Fahrenheit," he says. "At that time, the exterior should have formed an extremely dark brown crust or bark."

In case you're wondering what the "stall" is, it's a stage you hit when cooking meat low-and-slow where the internal temperature, which has been rising over a few hours, plateaus. "It will also be clear when the inside of the meat begins to cool due to evaporation of moisture," Littley said, adding that the bark forming and the internal temperature stalling were both "very good signs to indicate it's time for you to begin wrapping."