The Discontinued Texas Roadhouse Chicken Dinner That Will Likely Never Make A Comeback

Texas Roadhouse may have earned its place as the biggest casual-dining chain in the U.S. based on its affordable steak dinners, but the brand has always boasted a robust offering, including chicken. With six chicken entrees on the menu, Texas Roadhouse is a go-to for many families because it serves comfort food of all kinds. One such dish that it used to offer was an oven-roasted half chicken. This chicken dinner, which came with a choice of two sides, was popular with customers for its slow-roasted, moist, juicy meat, with the option of a BBQ sauce glaze.

It's hard to say exactly when the oven-roasted half chicken was launched at Texas Roadhouse, but mentions online date as far back as 2012. Then, in 2018, fans of the chain took to the internet to report that it was no longer available. "So anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE Texas [Roadhouse]. I always order the same thing. Today I came [and] ordered my oven roasted half chicken. The waitress goes 'we took them off the menu and we ran out of the last ones last week,'" claimed a Facebook post from 2018. Another post the next year echoed the sentiment: "Texas Roadhouse why oh why did you remove the oven roasted half chicken from your menu?????"