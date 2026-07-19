The Discontinued Texas Roadhouse Chicken Dinner That Will Likely Never Make A Comeback
Texas Roadhouse may have earned its place as the biggest casual-dining chain in the U.S. based on its affordable steak dinners, but the brand has always boasted a robust offering, including chicken. With six chicken entrees on the menu, Texas Roadhouse is a go-to for many families because it serves comfort food of all kinds. One such dish that it used to offer was an oven-roasted half chicken. This chicken dinner, which came with a choice of two sides, was popular with customers for its slow-roasted, moist, juicy meat, with the option of a BBQ sauce glaze.
It's hard to say exactly when the oven-roasted half chicken was launched at Texas Roadhouse, but mentions online date as far back as 2012. Then, in 2018, fans of the chain took to the internet to report that it was no longer available. "So anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE Texas [Roadhouse]. I always order the same thing. Today I came [and] ordered my oven roasted half chicken. The waitress goes 'we took them off the menu and we ran out of the last ones last week,'" claimed a Facebook post from 2018. Another post the next year echoed the sentiment: "Texas Roadhouse why oh why did you remove the oven roasted half chicken from your menu?????"
Why did Texas Roadhouse stop serving the roasted half-chicken?
Over on Reddit, one commenter, assumed to be a Texas Roadhouse employee, claimed that the oven roasted chickens were tough on the hot prep side, and that's why they were taken off the menu. Whether this is true or not remains to be seen, and the chain did not release any official statement on the discontinuation of oven-roasted half chicken dinners. Unfortunately, it's one of six items at the chain that we think will never come back. Still headed to Texas Roadhouse for chicken? We've got recommendations.
We've called the portobello mushroom chicken at Texas Roadhouse a hidden-gem dish that makes the restaurant worth a visit. Smothered in a savoury portobello mushroom sauce and topped with melted cheeses, we're big fans. We've also covered how customers are loving the herb-crusted chicken breast, which has become extremely popular at the chain — even if it has reportedly replaced the much-loved oven roasted half chicken. However, if you're headed to the Philippines any time soon, look for the original dish there, where it's still on the menu.