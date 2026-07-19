Buc-Ee's Best Dessert Is A Southern-Style Treat (And The Most Expensive We Tried)
Buc-ee's is well-known for its vastness. There are so many snacks and beverages to try that make the chain gas station and convenience store more than a place to fuel your car — you'll fuel yourself and have enough to feed others, too. When our Tasting Table writer tried out a mere 20 sweet treats from Buc-ee's selection, several of them stood out for their fantastic flavor. One, however, was the star of the show: The Small Batch Pecan Trio was phenomenal with an enticing variety that will have you digging your hand around for more. The pack comes with three types of coated pecans: milk chocolate, white fudge, and honey-glazed.
Each offers a specific mouthfeel and flavor. Our reviewer noted the former two are creamier with a fudge-like texture, while the glazed ones offer a delightful, snappy quality. The caveat that our writer noted is its price, as it was the most expensive of everything they tried. You'll have to see the cost in person (the trio costs around $15 but could vary by location). Online resellers also offer them for as much as $23 a bag. The great thing is that it's like getting three types of candy in one convenient package, which allows you to test various treats in one go. You don't have to only take our word for it, though; other reviewers are just as pleased.
Customers are major fans of the nut blend
People say the Pecan Trio is just the item to get when you need something to sustain you on your road trip journey. Reviewers like that you can still taste the pecan underneath the coatings — the chocolate, fudge, and glaze don't steal the show; they only add to the experience. The white fudge is called out as sweet, but it's noted that the milk chocolate is tasty when you don't want something as sugary. Don't worry about the honey-glazed pecan being rock hard; folks note that it's almost like a soft brittle. It has a crunchy touch, but it's not too firm.
If you can miraculously hold off eating them, some people like to use the nuts as a cookie inclusion. One taste tester said they regretted not getting them the first time they saw them, and were virtually left speechless after trying them. They gained their composure enough to clarify in their TikTok caption: "The pecan trio is going to have to be a weekly purchase....wow." There are so many Buc-ee's hidden gems, and this one is perfect for nut lovers. If you don't want nuts, the good news is that you have any number of other popular Buc-ee's snacks to indulge in during your road trip (or at home).