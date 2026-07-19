Buc-Ee's Best Dessert Is A Southern-Style Treat (And The Most Expensive We Tried)

Buc-ee's is well-known for its vastness. There are so many snacks and beverages to try that make the chain gas station and convenience store more than a place to fuel your car — you'll fuel yourself and have enough to feed others, too. When our Tasting Table writer tried out a mere 20 sweet treats from Buc-ee's selection, several of them stood out for their fantastic flavor. One, however, was the star of the show: The Small Batch Pecan Trio was phenomenal with an enticing variety that will have you digging your hand around for more. The pack comes with three types of coated pecans: milk chocolate, white fudge, and honey-glazed.

Each offers a specific mouthfeel and flavor. Our reviewer noted the former two are creamier with a fudge-like texture, while the glazed ones offer a delightful, snappy quality. The caveat that our writer noted is its price, as it was the most expensive of everything they tried. You'll have to see the cost in person (the trio costs around $15 but could vary by location). Online resellers also offer them for as much as $23 a bag. The great thing is that it's like getting three types of candy in one convenient package, which allows you to test various treats in one go. You don't have to only take our word for it, though; other reviewers are just as pleased.