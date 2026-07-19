Ditch Heavy Potato Salad And Opt For Norwegian Style This Summer
Potato salads show up in every meal the same way you've always known: entrenched in a creamy tang that sits on your palate like a weighted flavor blanket. Sometimes, it only takes a few spoonfuls for the heaviness to take the enjoyment out of this classic comfort food. Only, this isn't always the case. Norwegian potato salad has cracked the code on a lighter version that still offers all the traditional richness, and it's all thanks to the wonders of sour cream.
Unlike the American dish, Norwegian potato salad doesn't rely solely on a classic mayonnaise recipe for the dressing. Instead, this condiment is diluted with sour cream, adding an acidic tang that uplifts the taste profile. Speckles of lemon juice twinkling in between, their zesty sparks bringing even more freshness to the dish. Other spices, such as black pepper, ground mustard, and more, are still welcome, balancing out that rich tone with a subtle savory edge.
Even though the sour cream does a marvelous job at lightening the dressing's flavor, it's also phenomenal for enriching texture. The silky mayo is thickened by creamy swirls of sour cream, and the result is every bit as enticing as you'd imagine. It covers the potatoes in a velvety smooth blanket of flavors, making the root veggie's starchy tenderness even more satisfying than it already is.
Ways to jazz up your Norwegian potato salad
A Norwegian potato salad starts out like many other potato salads from around the world, with the root vegetable itself. In Norway, potato salad is a summer staple, utilizing new potatoes — one of the region's seasonal harvests. When boiled, they still maintain a certain structure to their softness, a perfect fit for potato salads. Flavor-wise, their sweetness is another subtle highlight for the dish, and if you decide to keep the skin on, you might even get mild earthy glimpses in between. As for the remaining ingredients, typical staples, such as pickles, red onions, celery, and perhaps even apples, always work. You can even add a few hard-boiled eggs to bulk up the dish, or fish commonly used in Scandinavian cuisine, like smoked salmon and cod.
As for the dressing, it can be as simple as using an equal amount of mayonnaise and sour cream, mixed with aromatics, lemon juice, and pickle juice to add flavor complexity. Other than sour cream, Greek yogurt is another excellent choice, especially if you'd prefer a slightly sharper acidity. Additionally, for folks who still want that mustardy edge in their potato salads, a handy mustard powder or Dijon version of this condiment never disappoints. For an extra kick of heat, you can add a touch of curry powder.