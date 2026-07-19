Ditch Heavy Potato Salad And Opt For Norwegian Style This Summer

Potato salads show up in every meal the same way you've always known: entrenched in a creamy tang that sits on your palate like a weighted flavor blanket. Sometimes, it only takes a few spoonfuls for the heaviness to take the enjoyment out of this classic comfort food. Only, this isn't always the case. Norwegian potato salad has cracked the code on a lighter version that still offers all the traditional richness, and it's all thanks to the wonders of sour cream.

Unlike the American dish, Norwegian potato salad doesn't rely solely on a classic mayonnaise recipe for the dressing. Instead, this condiment is diluted with sour cream, adding an acidic tang that uplifts the taste profile. Speckles of lemon juice twinkling in between, their zesty sparks bringing even more freshness to the dish. Other spices, such as black pepper, ground mustard, and more, are still welcome, balancing out that rich tone with a subtle savory edge.

Even though the sour cream does a marvelous job at lightening the dressing's flavor, it's also phenomenal for enriching texture. The silky mayo is thickened by creamy swirls of sour cream, and the result is every bit as enticing as you'd imagine. It covers the potatoes in a velvety smooth blanket of flavors, making the root veggie's starchy tenderness even more satisfying than it already is.