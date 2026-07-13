Are Grocery Stores Really Tracking Your Car And License Plate?

Before grocery shoppers even set foot inside stores, the company may already know they're on their way — as well as the make, model, and color of the car they drive. Major grocery store chains use technology to track the license plates of cars in the parking lot. Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) collect information about passing vehicles, registering where they went and when they arrived and left. That information is then uploaded to a centralized database that can be accessed by law enforcement agencies.

Beyond plate numbers, these AI-powered vehicle profiling systems can gather specific vehicle details — from bumper stickers to bike racks and dents in the bumper. Grocery chains like Costco, Target, Meijer, and Walmart claim they use or may use this technology. Beyond the grocery sphere, Home Depot and Lowe's have also admitted to using ALPR cameras. In fact, American surveillance technology company and one of the most prominent ALPR manufacturers, Flock, reported on the idea as early as 2024.

Flock claimed that license plate reader technology could help reduce theft by identifying repeat offenders. With more searchable, concrete data than video camera footage alone can provide, ALPRs could help build a case for law enforcement to prosecute crimes from shoplifting to armed robbery. For customers, repeat theft issues can drive up prices for local shoppers. So, not only can ALPR cameras help keep you safe while grocery shopping, but they may also be keeping prices low.