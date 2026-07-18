The Fast Food Chain Customers Say They Wouldn't Be Sad To See Close For Good

No matter how popular a restaurant is, it will always have its detractors. Some people don't like McDonald's, and some people don't like Taco Bell. It's just personal preference, and we're all familiar with it. Dislike for any given restaurant isn't usually quantified. However, when discussions online ask which restaurant people would be least upset to see go out of business, you can gain insight into how customers really feel. Unfortunately for Subway, a lot of people have expressed that they wouldn't be upset if it closed.

Weeks after someone started a thread on Reddit titled "What fast food chain would you be the least upset about if all locations closed for good?," Subway became the top response with nearly 300 upvotes. Before that, a different Reddit user asked, "How on Earth is Subway still around?," and an earlier post asked, "How is Subway still in business?" In a separate thread asking which fast food restaurant people thought would go out of business soon, the Redditor who suggested Subway got over 3,000 upvotes.

It's not just a fluke that people bring this up. Subway gets a lot of hate. Similar discussions have been posted on Quora and Facebook. Responses have brought up a host of issues customers have with the chain, especially complaints that sandwiches seem to be getting smaller. In addition to the size, the price has put a lot of people off. Everyone fondly remembers $5 footlongs, but they're less happy about $11 footlongs and even $15 footlongs.