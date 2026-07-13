Aldi's Adorable New Bread Oven Is A Le Creuset Dupe That's Over 90% Cheaper

If you've been dreaming of the Le Creuset bread oven, priced at gasp-inducing $300, mark your calendar for Wednesday, July 15, 2026, and knock one zero of that price tag. The Crofton cast iron bread oven is coming to Aldi, and it will only set you back $30.

This bread oven is part of the weekly-rotating Aldi Finds, so once it sells out, it won't be restocked for a while. Like previous cast irons offered at Aldi, it has a luxurious look for a fraction of the cost. The bread oven comes in two colors — a lovely pastel teal and an elegant cream white. Both have a gilded handle atop the lid, which makes them look quite posh, but thankfully without the posh price tag.

Do note that this Crofton cookware is a bread oven, which is slightly different from the standard Dutch oven. While both are made of cast iron, the bread oven has a flatter bottom and a spacious, domed lid, as it's specifically designed for baking bread. As such, its uses are a tad more limited, as the bottom part holds less volume. You can, however, use it as you would any regular cast iron pan. If you'd prefer to get a Dutch oven, good news — Aldi will also be stocking those on July 15, in the same two styles as the bread oven, and with the same price tag, too.