Aldi's Adorable New Bread Oven Is A Le Creuset Dupe That's Over 90% Cheaper
If you've been dreaming of the Le Creuset bread oven, priced at gasp-inducing $300, mark your calendar for Wednesday, July 15, 2026, and knock one zero of that price tag. The Crofton cast iron bread oven is coming to Aldi, and it will only set you back $30.
This bread oven is part of the weekly-rotating Aldi Finds, so once it sells out, it won't be restocked for a while. Like previous cast irons offered at Aldi, it has a luxurious look for a fraction of the cost. The bread oven comes in two colors — a lovely pastel teal and an elegant cream white. Both have a gilded handle atop the lid, which makes them look quite posh, but thankfully without the posh price tag.
Do note that this Crofton cookware is a bread oven, which is slightly different from the standard Dutch oven. While both are made of cast iron, the bread oven has a flatter bottom and a spacious, domed lid, as it's specifically designed for baking bread. As such, its uses are a tad more limited, as the bottom part holds less volume. You can, however, use it as you would any regular cast iron pan. If you'd prefer to get a Dutch oven, good news — Aldi will also be stocking those on July 15, in the same two styles as the bread oven, and with the same price tag, too.
Aldi customers love the Crofton cookware for more than just its price
Crofton is a cookware brand registered to Aldi, and although many see it as a way for Aldi to sell Le Creuset dupes for a fraction of the price, it's not just about the savings. According to customers, Crofton cookware is durable and performs well. "I've had my Aldi (Crofton) cast iron dutch oven since 2009," says one commenter on Facebook, continuing, "I adore it. I bake sourdough all the time." Another customer wrote, "My husband is a chef and has extensive experience with Le Creuset and he actually likes our Crofton better!"
Aldi offers more than just cast iron products under its Crofton brand, too. Earlier this year, shoppers were able to snag a Crofton omelet pan that rivals high-end brands. Currently available at Aldi (though stock may depend on location) is a full cream-colored cookware set with pots in three different sizes, a lid, and a detachable handle. The whole set costs just $29.99. Another gem is the bakeware set selling for $14.99, which comes with three different baking pans and is available in elegant metallic black or the luxe gold.