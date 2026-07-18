Yes, You Can Lay A Refrigerator Down To Transport It — But Don't Make This Mistake
Moving a large appliance is rarely an easy or straightforward endeavor, and this is particularly true of a refrigerator. While plenty of people focus on all the mistakes to avoid when buying a new refrigerator, you might not even consider what mistakes you can make moving said fridge into your home. However, one of the main things to should avoid during transport is laying a refrigerator down on its back — and the same goes for freezer units.
In many ways, laying a fridge down on its back seems like the ideal position. It keeps the door in place, and it seems like the most stable option in terms of keeping the appliance from tipping over during the move. But while it might seem best for your fridge's exterior, it's the interior that can suffer.
If placed on its back, the weight of the fridge can crush and damage the internal components. But an even bigger issue has to do with your refrigerator's compressor system, which requires both oil and refrigerant. When you lay a fridge down, this liquid can flow into the wrong parts, and if you don't wait for the oil to drain properly once it's upright again, this can cause major problems. The same is true of laying your fridge down on its front. Instead, it's best to transport your fridge upright whenever possible, or on its side — and in that case, there are a few things worth considering.
How to move a fridge safely and efficiently
To begin, first confirm your moving team, because you should never attempt to move a large appliance by yourself. Next, remove all food and clean all the internal components, further removing any shelves, bins, and other accessories if necessary. Once this is finished, disconnect and fully defrost your fridge, keeping towels nearby to mop up any excess water.
Once defrosted, secure your fridge's door with stretch tape, and wrap the whole appliance with a moving blanket before loading it onto a hand truck and taking it to your moving vehicle. If you do need to lay the fridge down, place it on its side, because this is the best way to protect the internal mechanisms. Upon arrival, it's then critical to position the fridge upright once again and leave it unplugged for at least eight hours before attempting to use it. This will allow for any liquid that shifted during the ride to drain from the cooling pipes and move back into place.
Of course, before moving your fridge at all, you may want to consider whether it's worth it. If you've noticed a drop in your fridge's efficiency, it might be best to buy a new fridge, or you could research your fridge's expected lifespan. If you've had your fridge for 12 years or more, a new model might be the ideal alternative to moving an old and potentially unreliable appliance.