Yes, You Can Lay A Refrigerator Down To Transport It — But Don't Make This Mistake

Moving a large appliance is rarely an easy or straightforward endeavor, and this is particularly true of a refrigerator. While plenty of people focus on all the mistakes to avoid when buying a new refrigerator, you might not even consider what mistakes you can make moving said fridge into your home. However, one of the main things to should avoid during transport is laying a refrigerator down on its back — and the same goes for freezer units.

In many ways, laying a fridge down on its back seems like the ideal position. It keeps the door in place, and it seems like the most stable option in terms of keeping the appliance from tipping over during the move. But while it might seem best for your fridge's exterior, it's the interior that can suffer.

If placed on its back, the weight of the fridge can crush and damage the internal components. But an even bigger issue has to do with your refrigerator's compressor system, which requires both oil and refrigerant. When you lay a fridge down, this liquid can flow into the wrong parts, and if you don't wait for the oil to drain properly once it's upright again, this can cause major problems. The same is true of laying your fridge down on its front. Instead, it's best to transport your fridge upright whenever possible, or on its side — and in that case, there are a few things worth considering.