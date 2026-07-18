The Best Ghirardelli Brownie Mix Is The 'Ultimate' Pick For Chocolate Lovers

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Ghirardelli has a long history as one of the country's most beloved chocolate companies, dating back to the mid-19th century. If you aren't lucky enough to visit the centuries-old chocolate factory in the heart of San Francisco, you can always honor Ghirardelli by purchasing the brand's beloved chocolate products which go far beyond chocolate bars. We sampled all 11 of Ghirardelli brownie mixes to find the best one, ranking them according to how chocolatey and fudgy they were.

The best Ghirardelli brownie mix is appropriately named the Ultimate Chocolate Brownie, and it certainly lives up to the company's reputation for quality chocolate. Chocolate in the mix comes in various forms including chocolate syrup, premium cocoa powder, and chocolate chips. The rich chocolate taste was so robust, it was a chocolate-lover's dream. The chocolate syrup helped give the texture of the brownies a bit of gooey consistency alongside the fudgy density while the chocolate chips provided pockets of melty goodness for a texture that is as decadent and mouthwatering as its flavor.

This mix captures the rich taste of cocoa balanced with milk powder and vanilla, and the slightly bitter finish of chocolate complemented by the sugary sweetness of a fudgy brownie. It's as close to perfect as a brownie can get, and all you have to do is add eggs, oil, and water to whip up a batch that many customers think is better than homemade.