The Best Ghirardelli Brownie Mix Is The 'Ultimate' Pick For Chocolate Lovers
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Ghirardelli has a long history as one of the country's most beloved chocolate companies, dating back to the mid-19th century. If you aren't lucky enough to visit the centuries-old chocolate factory in the heart of San Francisco, you can always honor Ghirardelli by purchasing the brand's beloved chocolate products which go far beyond chocolate bars. We sampled all 11 of Ghirardelli brownie mixes to find the best one, ranking them according to how chocolatey and fudgy they were.
The best Ghirardelli brownie mix is appropriately named the Ultimate Chocolate Brownie, and it certainly lives up to the company's reputation for quality chocolate. Chocolate in the mix comes in various forms including chocolate syrup, premium cocoa powder, and chocolate chips. The rich chocolate taste was so robust, it was a chocolate-lover's dream. The chocolate syrup helped give the texture of the brownies a bit of gooey consistency alongside the fudgy density while the chocolate chips provided pockets of melty goodness for a texture that is as decadent and mouthwatering as its flavor.
This mix captures the rich taste of cocoa balanced with milk powder and vanilla, and the slightly bitter finish of chocolate complemented by the sugary sweetness of a fudgy brownie. It's as close to perfect as a brownie can get, and all you have to do is add eggs, oil, and water to whip up a batch that many customers think is better than homemade.
Customer reviews for Ghirardelli's Ultimate Chocolate brownies
Ghirardelli is considered by many as offering superior chocolate in all forms, from chocolate bars and cocoa powder to chocolate chips. Customers are equally as impressed with the Ultimate Chocolate brownie mix. One customer wrote on Facebook and called them "the gold standard of brownies." Customers from Walmart and Facebook consistently choose the Ghirardelli Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Mix over homemade recipes both for ease of use and superior flavor.
One Facebook review stated, "we have a brownie recipe, but honestly still prefer them most of the time." As for the taste and texture, a Walmart customer said they "love the uber chocolate taste and moist texture," while another customer complimented the balance of sweetness, richness, and chocolate notes. "It also has chocolate bits which really contribute to the overall experience. And it's easy to make," remarked the Walmart reviewer.
While eggs, water, and oil are the only household staples you need to transform this mix into brownies, many customers recommended ingredient swaps and additions to further elevate them. For example, you can swap in buttermilk instead of water or use butter as a substitute for oil for added dairy richness plus a nice little tang to cut through the richness. If you want some added crunch, you can add toasted walnuts or pecans. If you're making these brownies around Christmas time, you can top them with crushed candy canes. Bring a fruity element with the help of raspberry compote or orange marmalade that you can ribbon throughout the batter.