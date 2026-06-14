I Tried And Ranked 11 Ghirardelli Brownie Mixes

I'm pretty sure brownies are a go-to comfort food of at least 90% of the U.S. population. They have everything you could ask for in a cozy, sweet treat. And when you hit that perfect balance of being just cooked and still having a fudgy interior? There's nothing like it. I'm sure we all have our go-to gooey brownie recipe, but when your need for the dessert is urgent, it's always handy to have a mix in the cupboard to whip up on a moment's notice. That's where Ghirardelli comes in.

I'll admit, I have some bias toward the brand. About a decade ago, my roommates and I used to keep a Costco-sized box on hand for movie nights — we'd make a batch of Triple Chocolate Ghirardelli brownies at least once a week. However, I've never taken the time to try the brand's entire lineup, which is far more extensive than I knew. I contacted the company and asked if it'd be willing to send one of each box of brownie mix over so I could conduct an official taste test and ranking of the brownies, based on how chocolatey and fudgy they are; fortunately, Ghirardelli obliged! Keep reading for my official ranking of every Ghirardelli brownie mix.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.