For The Best Gooey, Melty Brownies, Try Mary Berry's Sugar Tip

You might well have your favorite brownie recipe down pat, ready to whip up for birthdays, holidays, or those days when a sweet treat just feels essential. But when Mary Berry drops a few words of wisdom on how to nail the texture of a tray of brownies, it's worth paying attention. The culinary icon shared her ultimate chocolate brownie recipe on her YouTube channel, mentioning that the secret to a gooey center is using light muscovado sugar.

One of the more minimally processed types of sugar, muscovado sugar has a rich flavor and high moisture content that's perfect for baking brownies. While watching Berry's video, you'll probably note a few other differences that make her recipe fudgier and richer than a standard chocolate brownie recipe. Berry skips the cocoa powder and instead relies on a considerable amount of chocolate to impart that deep chocolate flavor. It's melted together with butter, after which she adds the light muscovado sugar and four eggs. There's a minimal amount of self-rising flour (only 75 grams), so there's no chance these brownies will be dry. She then adds vanilla and extra chocolate chips to finish.

The sheer volume of wet ingredients here might leave you wondering if these brownies will hold together, but you can trust the professional chef and baker. You might know her as a former judge on "The Great British Bake Off," but Berry has been writing cookbooks since 1970 and has more than 80 publications to her name.