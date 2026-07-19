An Expert Says This Is The Fruit Shoppers Choose Incorrectly Most Often

When staring down rows, bins, and buckets of fresh supermarket fruits, some are easier to choose than others. That's especially true if you can actually see, feel, and smell the produce, like with grapes, berries, peaches, or even apples. But things get a lot trickier when juicy edible parts hide beneath super-thick rinds or tough textured skins. With peak summer fruit season in full swing, we reached out to an expert who revealed the one fruit that shoppers most often choose incorrectly: watermelon.

According to Megan McCarthy, edible garden chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, founder of Healthy Eating 101, and a Have A Plant ambassador, there are a couple reasons watermelons are so often misjudged. "Many shoppers rely on knocking or tapping the melon, but unless you've handled thousands of watermelons, it's difficult to interpret what you're hearing," McCarthy said. She added that shoppers also tend to rely too much on a watermelon's size or shiny exterior, even though those traits don't necessarily indicate ripeness.

Instead, McCarthy recommends a comprehensive approach by looking for several visual cues. First is a large, yellow (not white) "field spot," which indicates the melon was given time to ripen naturally in on the ground before it was picked. The next two things you want are a uniform shape and a dull, matte rind, rather than a shiny one. Then there's the stem. "A dry, brown stem, if it's still attached, can mean the fruit matured on the vine before harvest," she said.

Finally, McCarthy recommends looking for a watermelon that feels surprisingly heavy for its size, since that indicates high water content and juiciness. She added, "When several of these signs line up, your chances of bringing home a sweet, juicy watermelon are much higher."