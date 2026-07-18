The Popular Steak Basket Meal You'll Only Find At Dairy Queen Locations In Texas

Just when you thought that fast food chains rubber-stamped the exact menu items from sea to shining sea, here comes an intriguing anomaly in the Lone Star State. Known for an independent streak, partially attributed to its former status as a sovereign nation, Texas often rides to its own rhythm — even when it comes to what's served in the 520-plus Dairy Queen restaurants across the state. Several regionally specific goodies are tucked within Texas DQ menus, but one popular meal really stands out: the Steak Finger Country Basket.

Don't waste your time seeking this golden-fried steak basket anywhere outside Texas state lines, since Dairy Queen operators, unsurprisingly, have their own set of rules when it comes to hot foods. It dates back to an agreement among Texas franchisees, solidified under the banner of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council, that DQ menus should represent Texans. For that reason, customers get access to the usual Dairy Queen Blizzards, floats, shakes, and banana splits, but also to a special line of Texas-only eats. That includes the now-famous, well-loved Steak Finger Country Basket.

The DQ Texas menu, posted online, presents this steak basket as having four strips of crunchy, golden steak fingers next to crispy french fries, Texas toast, and what's claimed to be "the best creamy gravy anywhere." The steak strips appear to be deep-fried and battered in a way similar to another Texas DQ item, the Dude Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich. Details about actual Dairy Queen recipes are proprietary, but several copycat versions crop up online. Most call for making the steak strips with texturized cube steak, or a top sirloin cut of beef, the common types for making "chicken fried" steaks — so named because the beef is battered and fried in the same general way as Southern-style deep-fried chicken.