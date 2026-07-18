The Trick That Makes Your Homemade French Fries Taste Like A Restaurant

If there's one thing that people love to order, it's french fries. In total, it's estimated that over 5.6 billion pounds of fries are eaten in the U.S. every year. It can be hard to recreate that restaurant-quality crunch we all love, but there are some tricks that can help. One is to start incorporating a simple starch rinse into your preparation, and another is to up your fry game with a two-step cooking method. It might sound like a lot, but it's very easy and makes a huge difference.

A lot of chefs recommend soaking fries in cold water before cooking. This step draws out excess starch and prevents oxidation, leading to a crisper finish. When loose starch sits on the exterior of a cut potato, it tends to burn on the outside before the inside has softened. Starch can also make the french fries stick together and cause a gummy texture, because it creates a residue on the outside of the spuds. But loose starch granules tend to wash off easily, so you'll see a cloudiness form once the potatoes hit the water.

To execute a starch rinse, all you need to do is cut up your potatoes (here is the simplest way to transform spuds into fries) and place them in a bowl of cold tap water for about 30 minutes. The results will be even better if you leave the bowl overnight in the refrigerator, but it's not necessary.