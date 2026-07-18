What Wayfair Does With Unsold Kitchen Appliances

Good things come to those who wait, and kitchen appliances that sit solemnly in Wayfair showrooms or end up back in the store often find a new home, just at a far better price. When kitchen appliances near the end of their time in Wayfair's inventory and don't sell at heavy clearance on the Wayfair website, they go to the company's outlet stores, where customers can browse for open-box deal gems.

Showroom displays, functional returns, cancelled custom orders, items damaged in transit, discontinued inventory, and appliances that were purchased but for whatever reason never made it out the door are all fair game for those who make the journey to one of Wayfair's physical outlet locations. This benefits deal hunters, recoups costs for Wayfair, and helps keep unsold appliances out of the landfill.

Wayfair outlets are in Texas, Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Arizona. Canadians looking for deals can visit the outlet in Burlington, Ontario. Prices are reported to be between 40% and 70% below normal retail prices. Patient customers mention being able to find good deals, as one visitor to the Illinois store attests to on Yelp: "There is a wide variety of items. Some are expensive but some are super affordable. There are new items that come in at least a couple times a week." If you've got the time, visiting an outlet store can be one of the best ways to save money on kitchen appliances.