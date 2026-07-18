What Wayfair Does With Unsold Kitchen Appliances
Good things come to those who wait, and kitchen appliances that sit solemnly in Wayfair showrooms or end up back in the store often find a new home, just at a far better price. When kitchen appliances near the end of their time in Wayfair's inventory and don't sell at heavy clearance on the Wayfair website, they go to the company's outlet stores, where customers can browse for open-box deal gems.
Showroom displays, functional returns, cancelled custom orders, items damaged in transit, discontinued inventory, and appliances that were purchased but for whatever reason never made it out the door are all fair game for those who make the journey to one of Wayfair's physical outlet locations. This benefits deal hunters, recoups costs for Wayfair, and helps keep unsold appliances out of the landfill.
Wayfair outlets are in Texas, Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Arizona. Canadians looking for deals can visit the outlet in Burlington, Ontario. Prices are reported to be between 40% and 70% below normal retail prices. Patient customers mention being able to find good deals, as one visitor to the Illinois store attests to on Yelp: "There is a wide variety of items. Some are expensive but some are super affordable. There are new items that come in at least a couple times a week." If you've got the time, visiting an outlet store can be one of the best ways to save money on kitchen appliances.
Getting your hands on those deals
Outlet stores are like thrift stores. Sometimes there's a gem waiting for you, but not always, so keep hopes high and expectations low. Many of the open-box items are on the website, but all purchases must be made at the outlet location. It's smart to follow specific outlets on social media, where they may advertise especially good opportunities.
For those buying appliances, Wayfair offers a 48-hour return for faulty purchases. It's wise to use that two-day period to test the item's functionality fully in case you need to return it. Before you purchase an appliance, ask if it is covered by a full or partial warranty.
Assess the appliance thoroughly for damage and pay special attention to moving or high-touch points like hinges, knobs, and buttons. If there's superficial damage, consider how visible the appliance will be in your kitchen. Scratches on a blender living in a drawer might not matter as much as on your front-and-center fridge. You may be able to negotiate bundling several items to save even more on the purchase. If you don't find what you're looking for, you can also try buying refurbished appliances online.