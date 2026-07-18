The Whiskey Aging Myth Too Many People Believe

If you think a bottle of whiskey, like a fine wine, only gets better with age, think again. Many people believe holding onto a bottle of the spirit will produce a more mature taste, but with whiskey this is a myth. Unlike wine, which does tend to continue aging after the bottling process, whiskey stops aging when it's removed from the barrel. Whiskeys are aged for years in their casks to develop their flavor profiles, from smokey to sweet to notes of spice. But the moment it's removed from the cask and bottled, a whiskey's aging process ends.

The reason why wine continues to age past the bottling process, but whiskey doesn't, is due to alcohol content and non-reactivity and preservation of the spirit within its glass bottles. The lower alcohol percentage contained in wine (often around 11 to 15% ABV) is said to facilitate a continued fermentation process after bottling, whereas whiskey's relatively high alcohol content (often around 40 to 50% ABV) prevents the spirit from further aging after it is distilled and bottled.

All-in-all, this may actually be a good thing. Aging a whiskey like bourbon in the barrel for too long can have an opposite effect than you expect, including a potentially lessened flavor.