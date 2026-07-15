The One Detail That Can Reveal Whether A Grill Is Built To Last
When facing an array of shiny retail-store grills, lined up like sentinels of outdoor-cooking integrity, it's easy to feel confused or intimidated by the prospect of choosing one over another. We can research 'til the cows come home, pouring over endless stats designed to evasively impress — or just talk to an expert who zeroes in on simple make-or-break details. That's exactly what we did when reaching out to Scott Thomas, owner of GrillinFools.
While pondering how to tell when a grill is built to last, we asked him for any tips on determining which one is a high-quality product that will stand the test of time. Though several nuanced considerations could enter the equation, one single detail rises above the fray, according to Thomas. "The biggest red flag I can offer is weight — or lack thereof, to be exact," he says. "If two grills are pretty similar, the one that's heavier is usually the higher-quality grill. The heavier one will use better steel and will last longer than the lighter one."
Noting that he cooks on a lot of grills, he shares what happens when one gets delivered. "I can just lift up one end of the box and can tell if it's high-quality or not." Thomas describes lighter grills as being built with a "cell phone" mentality, meaning that after three years, the consumer will throw it away and come in for another one. But there's a flaw to that approach.
Pay attention to details when buying a grill
Thomas notes how grill technology is more limited than what's driving the "cell phone" mentality of consumption. "The thinking is, if they keep innovating, people will keep buying the new products," he explains. "The problem is that it's the controlled application of fire to food, I'm not sure how much more there is to innovate there. If they innovate the Bluetooth technology any more, the grills will be answering phones for people."
So, in addition to the primary issue of weight when choosing a grill, he says to avoid brands that are designed to fail after a few years. "I'm not going to name the brands, but the more they are sold in bulk, usually the quicker they fail." Some grills can appear to be stainless steel, but aren't, which matters. According to Thomas, they can "rust easily because the steel is subpar for something that sits outside in the elements and regularly has grease released inside the unit while cooking."
When it's time to invest in your next grill, check out our guide to choosing the best grill for your BBQ needs. We cover areas of consideration, such as limited or expansive outdoor spaces, the kinds of food you'll typically be cooking, and how to choose a grill that fits your budget. If charcoal is the way to go, here's a look at the average lifespan of a charcoal grill. Or you can also explore the 11 best grills under $100 in 2026.