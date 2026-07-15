The One Detail That Can Reveal Whether A Grill Is Built To Last

When facing an array of shiny retail-store grills, lined up like sentinels of outdoor-cooking integrity, it's easy to feel confused or intimidated by the prospect of choosing one over another. We can research 'til the cows come home, pouring over endless stats designed to evasively impress — or just talk to an expert who zeroes in on simple make-or-break details. That's exactly what we did when reaching out to Scott Thomas, owner of GrillinFools.

While pondering how to tell when a grill is built to last, we asked him for any tips on determining which one is a high-quality product that will stand the test of time. Though several nuanced considerations could enter the equation, one single detail rises above the fray, according to Thomas. "The biggest red flag I can offer is weight — or lack thereof, to be exact," he says. "If two grills are pretty similar, the one that's heavier is usually the higher-quality grill. The heavier one will use better steel and will last longer than the lighter one."

Noting that he cooks on a lot of grills, he shares what happens when one gets delivered. "I can just lift up one end of the box and can tell if it's high-quality or not." Thomas describes lighter grills as being built with a "cell phone" mentality, meaning that after three years, the consumer will throw it away and come in for another one. But there's a flaw to that approach.