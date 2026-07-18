When Buying Granite Countertops, Avoid This Rookie Mistake With Samples
Investing in a new kitchen countertop requires careful consideration, because it's not simply a big-ticket item. Along with being both functional and durable, your worktop sets the visual tone for the room, so it needs to be cohesive to your space. This is true whether the overall footprint of your counters is vast or fairly compact, which is why it's imperative to get samples of your potential granite of choice, and to know how to use these samples wisely.
Along with assessing your granite in your own space, you should also be sure to take any samples with you if you're picking out other finishes, from floor tiles to paint colors. Once home, displaying your sample will also help you see how a certain granite finish can look in the room throughout various times of day and under various types of lighting.
While a small sample won't help you consider the scale of the granite in the room, it's still important for determining whether or not the style will work in the space, helping to avoid making the costly mistake of picking the wrong granite for your design needs. Otherwise, you run the risk of making a choice that will leave your kitchen feeling mismatched at best, and outdated at worst.
How to consider the various elements of granite
Granite is a course-grained stone known for its texture and durability, but not all granite looks the same. You can find slabs with marbled, speckled, or solid patterns, and each will create a different effect. From there, you can seal your granite with different finishes — either matte or glossy — further affecting how the stone looks once installed.
There's also the question of how much granite you need. In a small kitchen, your worktop can be surprisingly impactful, while in a larger space, it might be overpowered by other elements, such as your flooring or the cabinet color and style. It's also important to consider that certain versions of granite have gone out of date in recent years. Bringing the sample into your home will help assure you've made a choice that feels timeless, stylish, and suited to your tastes.
If you're on the other side of this process and fear you've made a mistake in your choice of granite, there are options. Replacing the worktops completely might be too costly, but consider painting them as a temporary solution. Just be warned: It's not a low-lift home project. Painting granite requires sanding, priming, and sealing, and isn't reversible, so be absolutely sure this is the right choice before you start. And, of course, before applying any paint, bring a home a sample to ensure the color works in the room.