When Buying Granite Countertops, Avoid This Rookie Mistake With Samples

Investing in a new kitchen countertop requires careful consideration, because it's not simply a big-ticket item. Along with being both functional and durable, your worktop sets the visual tone for the room, so it needs to be cohesive to your space. This is true whether the overall footprint of your counters is vast or fairly compact, which is why it's imperative to get samples of your potential granite of choice, and to know how to use these samples wisely.

Along with assessing your granite in your own space, you should also be sure to take any samples with you if you're picking out other finishes, from floor tiles to paint colors. Once home, displaying your sample will also help you see how a certain granite finish can look in the room throughout various times of day and under various types of lighting.

While a small sample won't help you consider the scale of the granite in the room, it's still important for determining whether or not the style will work in the space, helping to avoid making the costly mistake of picking the wrong granite for your design needs. Otherwise, you run the risk of making a choice that will leave your kitchen feeling mismatched at best, and outdated at worst.