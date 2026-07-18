Ditch Your Other Summer Snacks For A Cool Shaved Ice Topped With Sweetened Condensed Milk

When the soaring temperatures of summer seem set to linger, little hits the spot quite like a good frozen treat. When it's really hot out, though, a scoop of ice cream is only refreshing until the heaviness of the snack sets in. And snow cones and shaved ice, with their traditional technicolor syrups, hardly look or taste like real food. Right in the middle, though, straddling the line between creamy and fruity, is a traditional Mexican treat called raspado, with plenty of ice to cool you down.

The name itself hints at what the dessert is like, with the Spanish word "raspado" translating to "scraped." At its base, a raspado is shaved ice, but at its best it is nothing like the cloying neon treats you've likely had. Traditional flavorings run the gamut, from fresh fruit sauces and creamy condensed milk to additions that might seem even more unusual to the typical snow cone eater, like tamarind, lime juice, chile powder, and chamoy — a sauce made with pickled fruits, chiles, and citrus.

Raspado is a Mexican dessert you need to try, thanks to its wide variety of flavors that extend far beyond what you'd expect from a run-of-the-mill snow cone stand. This frozen treat plays first and foremost with sweetness, but the creamy, tangy, and even spicy additions book it a place on the list of the best cold snacks for summer. Depending on where you are, however, it may not be easy to get your hands on one.