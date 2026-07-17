The Best Bread For Arby's Roast Beef Isn't The Standard Bun — Order This Instead

It seems that not everyone is a fan of the buttery, onion-laden roll — as a matter of fact, some members admit they deliberately switch the bun on the chain's best sandwich, the Beef 'n' Cheddar to a plainer option. "I don't get the roast beef and cheddar either because I don't like the bun so I just get the roast beef," an r/bys user proclaimed.

Obviously, anyone who dwells in the r/onionhate subreddit is bound to dislike anything that includes the vegetable, and the posters there did not hold back their feelings regarding the bun. "You can't pick the evil out either," a user remarked about the compact onion flavor.

If you'd like to judge for yourself and try an onion roll on for size, customers ordering any sandwich can swap their buns out at no additional cost. Even better, you can make your very own version of Arby's Beef 'n' Cheddar sandwich at home with onion rolls snagged from the local grocery store. That way you can dial up or down the oniony goodness to your own discretion.