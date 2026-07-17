The Best Bread For Arby's Roast Beef Isn't The Standard Bun — Order This Instead
Do you want a roast beef sandwich but also need to switch things up a little? Try jazzing up your regular Arby's order by changing out the bun. Arby's offers three kinds of bread for its classic roast beef sandwiches — a brioche bun, a sesame bun, and an onion roll. It's the onion roll that comes highly recommended by meat connoisseurs. The bun — with its sprinkling of poppy seeds and toasted onion flavor — adds depth and richness to your average sandwich, enhancing the roast beef and the sauces the chain douses it in.
Plenty of regular Arby's customers checking in at r/bys love eschewing the chain's typical bread for onion rolls. "[P]ro tip: ask for the onion roll on your standard roast beef," a redditor said in a thread that asked the member's favorite orders. "I like the onion roll and the red ranch sauce they use on the B&C [Beef 'n' Cheddar]," said another user.
Some Arby's fans aren't into onion rolls
It seems that not everyone is a fan of the buttery, onion-laden roll — as a matter of fact, some members admit they deliberately switch the bun on the chain's best sandwich, the Beef 'n' Cheddar to a plainer option. "I don't get the roast beef and cheddar either because I don't like the bun so I just get the roast beef," an r/bys user proclaimed.
Obviously, anyone who dwells in the r/onionhate subreddit is bound to dislike anything that includes the vegetable, and the posters there did not hold back their feelings regarding the bun. "You can't pick the evil out either," a user remarked about the compact onion flavor.
If you'd like to judge for yourself and try an onion roll on for size, customers ordering any sandwich can swap their buns out at no additional cost. Even better, you can make your very own version of Arby's Beef 'n' Cheddar sandwich at home with onion rolls snagged from the local grocery store. That way you can dial up or down the oniony goodness to your own discretion.