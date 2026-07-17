8 Chocolate Bars Worth Picking Up At Ikea

Ikea has been wowing U.S. consumers with its meatballs and modern furnishings since 1985. It's the go-to place for new homeowners, housewarmings, and simple home accessories. It's also a great shopping destination for unique and special kitchen and dining room items. The café is definitely worth experiencing at least once in your lifetime, just to try lingonberry jam, the Stockholm salad, or one of the numerous tasty ball dishes Ikea offers. And when you are headed up front, there are some delightful delicacies we think you need to stop and check out before you check out. We are speaking of the chocolate.

The chocolate bars that you can get at Ikea are going to be unlike any American chocolate bar you've ever had. So, don't be surprised to taste, and possibly fall head over heels in love with European chocolate. Made with more cacao and higher fat contents, European chocolate tends to be much richer and not as sweet as American chocolate. And that is what Ikea, a Swedish company, is offering with its selection. Affordable and palatably appreciated, check out these chocolate bars that you can (and will) only get in stores.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.