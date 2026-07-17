8 Chocolate Bars Worth Picking Up At Ikea
Ikea has been wowing U.S. consumers with its meatballs and modern furnishings since 1985. It's the go-to place for new homeowners, housewarmings, and simple home accessories. It's also a great shopping destination for unique and special kitchen and dining room items. The café is definitely worth experiencing at least once in your lifetime, just to try lingonberry jam, the Stockholm salad, or one of the numerous tasty ball dishes Ikea offers. And when you are headed up front, there are some delightful delicacies we think you need to stop and check out before you check out. We are speaking of the chocolate.
The chocolate bars that you can get at Ikea are going to be unlike any American chocolate bar you've ever had. So, don't be surprised to taste, and possibly fall head over heels in love with European chocolate. Made with more cacao and higher fat contents, European chocolate tends to be much richer and not as sweet as American chocolate. And that is what Ikea, a Swedish company, is offering with its selection. Affordable and palatably appreciated, check out these chocolate bars that you can (and will) only get in stores.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Belöning white chocolate bar with raspberry
The Belöning white chocolate with raspberry reminds us very much of Tony's Chocolonely white chocolate and raspberry bar, which was our favorite in that brand's chocolate ranking. Exceedingly creamy and slightly sweet with a bit of tart, juicy fruit, this bar is a favorite of shoppers. Delicious and possibly addictive, this is one not to miss.
Grab a Belöning white chocolate bar with raspberry at Ikea for around $3.
Fazer milk chocolate bar with Dumle toffee pieces
Dumle is a classic toffee caramel chocolate-covered candy that is delightful on its own and widely known to those with easy access to Finnish candy. But taking it and creating a full-size Fazer candy bar has elevated this chocolate treat to a whole new level, and it's available on our U.S. store shelves thanks to Ikea. Customers describe it as irresistible, incredible, and delicious, with some suggesting it be paired with a good cup of coffee.
Get a Fazer milk chocolate bar with Dumle toffee pieces at Ikea for around $4.
Choklad Nöt milk chocolate bar with hazelnuts
With at least 30% cocoa, this milk chocolate bar filled with crunchy hazelnuts is a sweetly savory confection. Many customers comment that the Choklad Nöt milk chocolate bar is something they commonly pick up whenever visiting the Ikea store. However, one reviewer made sure to let people know: "My only complaint is that I can never just eat a little bit at a time because it's so good."
Get a Choklad Nöt milk chocolate bar with hazelnuts at Ikea for around $2.
Choklad Ljus milk chocolate bar
Like your chocolate to stand on its own? Ikea has you covered with its Choklad Ljus milk chocolate bar. This store-brand creation has shoppers adding one to their cart every visit, whether they're purchasing for themselves or to gift to friends. One reviewer gushed, "This chocolate is sweet, with notes of condensed milk and caramelized sugar, with a vanilla aftertaste." And we cannot disagree. If you are looking for a chocolate bar with palatable depth, look no further.
Grab your Choklad Ijus milk chocolate bar at Ikea for around $2.
Kexchoklad crispy wafer milk chocolate bar
Cloetta, the creator of this particular chocolate bar, is not shy about its accolades. "Kexchoklad is one of Sweden's best-loved chocolate products and the single largest product on the Swedish confectionery market," according to the company. And if that claim can be made of a candy that is almost 100 years old, it's probably worth trying. Reviews don't argue either, saying these crispy, chocolate-covered wafer bars are better than any other wafer cookies, even KitKat.
Grab a Kexchoklad crispy wafer milk chocolate bar at Ikea for around $2.50.
Belöning oat and caramel milk chocolate bar
Made with an oat biscuit base, layered with caramel, and topped with milk chocolate, the Belöning Milk chocolate bar is reminiscent of Twix to U.S. customers — that is, until you get a taste. Customers enjoy the smooth, flavorful chocolate, the playful texture added by the oat cookie bar, and the caramel that is at just the perfect level to complement all tastes. Overall, expect something slightly less sweet than your usual Twix.
Enjoy a two-pack of Belöning milk chocolate bars from Ikea for around $1.
Fazer salty toffee crunch milk chocolate bar
As we have already discussed, Fazer knows what it is doing when it comes to chocolate confections. And this milk chocolate bar that is filled with pieces of salty, crunchy toffee only serves to drive that point home even harder. Customers report issues putting the candy down before finishing the entire bar, so consider yourself warned.
Grab a Fazer salty toffee crunch milk chocolate bar at Ikea for around $4.
Choklad Mörk dark chocolate bar
For fans of dark chocolate who might feel like Ikea doesn't have something special for you, it's time. This Choklad Mörk dark chocolate bar has fans in a frenzy over its flavor depth at a reasonable price. One reviewer remarked that the chocolate is "so very good and calming for the soul." And we don't tend to argue with someone's soul. Is it the best dark chocolate in the world? You tell us.
Get your Choklad Mörk dark chocolate bar at Ikea for around $2.