The 6 Hands Down Best High-Proof Tequilas

High-proof tequila offers more than extra alcohol — it provides a clearer window into tequila's production methods and regional identity. Unlike standard 80-proof tequila, which is typically diluted with water after distillation, many high-proof expressions are bottled at the proof they leave the still — often between 46% and 55% ABV. By minimizing dilution, producers can preserve concentrated aromas, achieve richer texture, and produce a more vivid expression of cooked agave.

Higher proof amplifies tequila's distinctive flavors, which are indicative of traditional methods, making production choices especially important in high-proof tequila. Differences in terroir are also pronounced — highland tequilas often showcase sweeter fruit and floral notes while valley expressions lean toward earthiness and minerality — and since high-proof tequila doesn't undergo significant dilution, these characteristics remain front and center. That's precisely why high-proof tequila is a favorite among enthusiasts seeking authenticity over accessibility.

Once a niche category embraced by collectors and agave aficionados, high-proof bottlings have entered the mainstream with major producers such as Patrón releasing their own versions. Bartenders like myself have valued them for their bold agave character, which lends added structure to overextended cocktails, while spirited (pun intended) discussions among enthusiasts reinforce the idea that higher proof isn't about strength so much as about flavor. Backed by my own experience as a bartender, spirits expert, and beverage writer — and in consultation with industry professionals and enthusiast consensus — here are six high-proof tequilas that I can confidently call "hands-down the best."