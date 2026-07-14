The 6 Hands Down Best High-Proof Tequilas
High-proof tequila offers more than extra alcohol — it provides a clearer window into tequila's production methods and regional identity. Unlike standard 80-proof tequila, which is typically diluted with water after distillation, many high-proof expressions are bottled at the proof they leave the still — often between 46% and 55% ABV. By minimizing dilution, producers can preserve concentrated aromas, achieve richer texture, and produce a more vivid expression of cooked agave.
Higher proof amplifies tequila's distinctive flavors, which are indicative of traditional methods, making production choices especially important in high-proof tequila. Differences in terroir are also pronounced — highland tequilas often showcase sweeter fruit and floral notes while valley expressions lean toward earthiness and minerality — and since high-proof tequila doesn't undergo significant dilution, these characteristics remain front and center. That's precisely why high-proof tequila is a favorite among enthusiasts seeking authenticity over accessibility.
Once a niche category embraced by collectors and agave aficionados, high-proof bottlings have entered the mainstream with major producers such as Patrón releasing their own versions. Bartenders like myself have valued them for their bold agave character, which lends added structure to overextended cocktails, while spirited (pun intended) discussions among enthusiasts reinforce the idea that higher proof isn't about strength so much as about flavor. Backed by my own experience as a bartender, spirits expert, and beverage writer — and in consultation with industry professionals and enthusiast consensus — here are six high-proof tequilas that I can confidently call "hands-down the best."
Tapatío 110
If you're only going to buy one high-proof tequila, make it Tapatío 110. Plenty of brands bottle tequila at a higher proof, but few strike the balance between intensity, drinkability, and value as well as this one. Produced by the Camarena family using traditional methods, Tapatío 110 is arguably the benchmark against which every other overproof blanco should be judged.
Bottled at the legal maximum of 55% ABV, Tapatío 110 boasts a bold agave character. Instead of overwhelming heat, you're met with layers of roasted agave, bright citrus, and black pepper, accompanied by a rich, oily texture that lingers long after each sip. Originally conceived to excel in cocktails, Tapatío 110 won't disappear behind citrus juices or syrups, and it'll definitely bring new life to the orange liqueur you forgot you had.
That's exactly why bartenders love it for both a thoughtfully stirred pour and a knockout margarita, but perhaps the strongest endorsement comes from tequila devotees themselves. Consistently described as the "OG" high-proof blanco across enthusiast communities, Tapatío 110 is certainly one of the category's defining bottles, but increased demand has not led to a market surplus. Unlike multinational companies, La Alteña distillery prioritizes limited batches, making it scarce. Coupled with uneven state-by-state distribution, it might not even be on the shelf. If it is, it won't be the flashiest bottle, but it's the over-proof blanco every serious tequila drinker should own.
Don Fulano Fuerte
Don Fulano Fuerte doesn't shout for attention — it earns it in the glass. At 50% ABV, it's one of the original high-proof tequilas available in the U.S., helping define the category long before overproof agave spirits became fashionable. More importantly, it proves that higher proof doesn't have to mean higher heat.
Drinkers consistently praise its lush mouthfeel, complexity, and surprising lack of ethanol burn. Made by the Fonseca family at La Tequileña Distillery, Don Fulano Fuerte begins with estate-grown mature Blue Weber agave and is built around a meticulous production process defined by open-air fermentation and hybrid distillation techniques. The result is a tequila with remarkable balance and texture. Rather than chasing brute force, the extra proof amplifies layers of cooked agave, orange blossom, and cinnamon, displaying an earthy, herbal character carried by an unctuous mouthfeel and a long finish.
For those reasons, Fuerte is an exceptional choice for high-proof cocktails because it delivers concentration without overpowering any one ingredient, giving cocktails more texture while providing a pronounced agave backbone. For many, it's the bottle that demonstrates what high-proof tequila can be when craftsmanship takes priority over alcohol content.
Fortaleza Blanco Still Strength
Bottled at just 46% ABV, Fortaleza Blanco Still Strength is a masterclass in restraint, and proves that "high proof" isn't about chasing the biggest number but preserving flavor. In fact, Fortaleza distills this expression to bottling proof, meaning no water is added after distillation — what ends up in the bottle is essentially the tequila as it came off the still — making it one of the purest representations of the distillery's craft.
Everything about Fortaleza's production reinforces that philosophy. Blue Weber agaves from the Tequila Valley are slow-roasted in brick ovens, crushed with a traditional tahona stone, fermented in open-air wooden tanks, and double-distilled in small copper pot stills. Those old-school methods create a spirit that's intensely expressive without feeling aggressive. The nose bursts with cooked agave, citrus, and green olive, while the palate delivers buttery richness and brine, along with a long, peppery finish.
Fortaleza Still Strength has become a benchmark because it demonstrates what still-strength tequila is supposed to accomplish by amplifying the spirit's texture, aromatics, and distinct agave character. Consistently praised as one of the finest examples of traditionally made tequila, agave lovers hardly admire its alcohol more than its compelling depth of character, with flavors that continue to evolve with every sip.
Wild Common Still Strength
Wild Common Still Strength has become one of the fastest-rising names in high-proof tequila, and it's easy to see why. Bottled at 50% ABV, it delivers everything enthusiasts want from a still-strength tequila: concentrated agave flavor, a luxurious mouthfeel, and expert balance.
Surprisingly, Wild Common isn't a legacy brand that's been around for generations. Instead, it built its reputation by partnering with one of tequila's most respected master distillers, Salvador "Chava" Rosales Trejo at Cascahuín Distillery. The result is a modern tequila built by traditionalists and specifically designed for people who obsess over every detail. That's precisely why Wild Common Still Strength has been praised for both its impeccably clean profile and mineral-driven character. Indeed, Wild Common achieves an elegance few others can replicate at high proofs.
Complete with those essential oily, citrus overtones and peppery notes that high-proof tequila promises, Wild Common Still Strength succeeds in delivering pronounced cooked agave beyond introducing sheer alcohol. That structured profile has made it something of a darling among bartenders, and in turn, made it the go-to choice when an enigmatic upgrade to a classic cocktail is called for — packing a most elegant punch into your full-strength paloma.
Cazcanes No. 10 Blanco Still Strength
Cazcanes No. 10 has become a fixture in conversations about the best high-proof tequilas, not because everyone agrees it's the category champion, but because it offers a distinctly different interpretation of what still-strength can be. Rather than recreate tequila's past, Cazcanes No. 10 Still Strength proudly represents where premium tequila is headed. Bottled at 54% ABV, it's one of the highest-proof blancos on the market, but its defining characteristic isn't power — it's precision.
Every production decision is aimed at preserving the clearest possible expression of agave rather than masking it with barrel influence or excessive dilution. Unlike many benchmark still-strength tequilas that rely on old-world techniques like brick ovens and tahona milling, Cazcanes embraces a more modern production philosophy. Organic Blue Weber agaves are gently cooked in a low-pressure autoclave, extracted with a roller mill, fermented in stainless steel with proprietary yeast, and double-distilled in stainless steel pot stills with copper coils. The tequila is then rested in stainless steel before being bottled at its natural still strength, produced with volcanic spring water sourced from Navichi Springs. The result is a remarkably clean and focused high-proof tequila, with vivid notes of cooked agave, tropical fruit, citrus zest, and white pepper. While some are unapologetically bold and others are firm traditionalists, Cazcanes No. 10 makes its case through precision, polish, and an uncompromisingly modern vision of premium tequila.
Suerte Still Strength Blanco
If the conversation around high-proof tequila usually centers on coveted bottles, Suerte Still Strength Blanco deserves to be part of that discussion for a different reason — value. That's because it delivers on the same traditional ethos behind high-proof tequila, all without the extra-premium price tag. At 52% ABV, it's one of the category's standout bargains, offering an authentic still-strength experience that's accessible enough to become a regular pour rather than a special-occasion splurge.
Produced at Tequilera Simbolo, Suerte is made exclusively from Highland Blue Weber agave that's roasted for more than two days in traditional brick ovens before being crushed with a tahona — a labor-intensive process that many modern distilleries have abandoned. The tequila is then fermented, double-distilled, and bottled at still strength, preserving its naturally rich texture and concentrated agave character. The result is a profile that's generously layered with flavors of sweet cooked agave, toasted herbs, and bright citrus.
Without feeling hot or unruly, Suerte has proof enough to anchor a classic cocktail without overpowering the other ingredients, and sipped neat, it's balanced and expressive. In a category where rarity often drives the conversation, Suerte proves that exceptional high-proof tequila doesn't have to be overly expensive or impossible to find.