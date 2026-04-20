How To Use High-Proof Liquor In Cocktails Correctly

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If you're an amateur mixologist, you might be interested, albeit intimidated, to experiment with high-proof liquor in your homemade cocktails. Higher-proof isn't about yielding the strongest cocktails. It's about deepening the flavor and enriching the overall experience and enjoyment of your favorite libation. As you can probably guess, a higher-proof liquor will increase the intensity and alcohol burn in your cocktail, but you can also achieve more subtle results. Finding the right balance of complexity takes practice and precision.

For help, Tasting Table turned to Sarah Becan, author of "Let's Make Cocktails!" She told us, "I'm honestly a big fan of using higher-proof spirits in small amounts as an accent in a cocktail, rather than replacing the main spirit entirely." For her, it's about rounding out the recipe with complexity and depth for a more satisfying sip. "Higher-proof spirits are great for standing up to the more cloying qualities of super-sweet cocktails! An overproof rum can really round out a piña colada, for instance. They can also work very nicely in hot drinks, like an Irish coffee or a hot toddy," she said.