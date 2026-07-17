Say Goodbye To Doughy DiGiorno Pizza With This Smart Foil Trick
Ready-made pizzas make life so much easier. Sure, they might never taste as good as a pie that's fresh from a wood-fired oven, but they do the job. Plus, you can keep them stocked in the freezer in case of any last minute dinner emergencies. There are also ways to improve the taste and texture, such as this simple foil trick that can transform the way a DiGiorno pizza bakes.
DiGiorno is one of the top frozen pizza brands out there and, although the results are usually pretty good, wrapping the crust in foil and increasing the baking time slightly has been shown to really amp up the texture. It requires a little bit of effort, but an extra few minutes in the oven will prevent a doughy finish. But if you don't protect the crust, it could burn, so the aluminum foil is key here.
You don't need to do anything too extreme. Just follow the instructions on the box as normal and then when the time is up, take the pizza out of the oven and cover its edges with a single layer of foil, leaving the center exposed. Put the pizza back in the oven for about five more minutes, until the base is crisp and evenly browned.
Ways to further improve your frozen pizza
This baking trick should work across the board, even if you're not making one of the many DiGiorno frozen pizza varieties. In fact, foil can help when reheating leftover pizza, too. You can actually cover the entire slice, rather just the crust, so that it won't dry out in the oven. After placing pizza on a foil-lined tray and covering, stick it in the oven on the bottom rack for about 10 minutes or so.
A lot of people also like to thaw out frozen pizzas slightly before baking. This allows for better heat distribution and leads to a more even bake, which helps achieve a crisp crust and perfectly spread cheese. You don't need to pull the pizza out too early, either — about 30 minutes should do the trick, or as long as it takes to pre-heat the oven. Again, this tip can be applied to any pizza, but it's worth noting that DiGiorno doesn't recommend eating their products if they've been fully thawed to ensure food safety. The pizza should be fine for a few minutes, but it's just something to keep in mind.
One final trick you can try is to bake the pizza on a pizza stone or steel at the highest setting. This should also help prevent a doughy finish, especially when paired with all the other new tips in your arsenal.