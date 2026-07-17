Say Goodbye To Doughy DiGiorno Pizza With This Smart Foil Trick

Ready-made pizzas make life so much easier. Sure, they might never taste as good as a pie that's fresh from a wood-fired oven, but they do the job. Plus, you can keep them stocked in the freezer in case of any last minute dinner emergencies. There are also ways to improve the taste and texture, such as this simple foil trick that can transform the way a DiGiorno pizza bakes.

DiGiorno is one of the top frozen pizza brands out there and, although the results are usually pretty good, wrapping the crust in foil and increasing the baking time slightly has been shown to really amp up the texture. It requires a little bit of effort, but an extra few minutes in the oven will prevent a doughy finish. But if you don't protect the crust, it could burn, so the aluminum foil is key here.

You don't need to do anything too extreme. Just follow the instructions on the box as normal and then when the time is up, take the pizza out of the oven and cover its edges with a single layer of foil, leaving the center exposed. Put the pizza back in the oven for about five more minutes, until the base is crisp and evenly browned.