This Highly Rated Costco Find Helps Organize Your Cabinets And Makes Everything Easier To Reach For
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No matter the size of your kitchen, any type of storage or organization tool that can make the space clean and orderly is welcome. Even for those with plenty of cabinet space, putting everything in the right spot or being able to grab what you need at a moment's notice can get tricky. For Costco shoppers, the Trinity Wire Baskets are a must-have that makes storing and reaching cabinet items much easier.
Costco offers plenty of products that will declutter your kitchen, but the wire baskets, which come in a two-pack, can be extremely helpful. No one enjoys stretching or bending over to grab kitchen items stashed way at the back of a lower cabinet, and the Trinity baskets come with sliding components so they easily pull in and out of your cabinet space. This makes everything more visible, a lot easier to reach, and eliminates unnecessary reaching, bending, or straining.
Satisfied customers have lauded the baskets' ability to make kitchen storage easy. In a review, one Costco customer wrote, "I love the organization. I use one of the baskets to hold my different-shaped cake pans and it is fantastic to not have to crawl into the cupboard to find something. Another happy customer said, "Excellent quality product ... Re-ordered after loving how nice and sturdy they are."
Costco's Trinity Baskets are the do-it-all storage solution for your kitchen cabinets
In the past, Costco has grabbed clutter-conscious customers' attention with highly-rated, affordable finds that make kitchen organization a breeze. The Trinity Baskets, however, have particularly caught on in popularity — so much so that people who've bought one set have oftentimes gone back for more. But what can they hold? The answer is just about anything.
Each Trinity Basket is designed to support 50 pounds, so if you're storing them in lower cabinets, they can easily store heavier kitchen appliances to help keep your countertops clutter-free. They can also be good for storing seasonal items like holiday roasting pans, dishware, and even cookie-baking equipment such as cookie cutters and molds.
Even if you're not bound and determined to load the baskets up with your heaviest items, they can still have practical application. They can also be used to store stackable or nesting items like Tupperware, cake pans, and mixing bowls. The possibilities are endless, but with these wire baskets, your kitchen will look less like a mess in need of a full purge.