I Tried 9 Bacardí Rums Neat And Ranked Them

"Pirates of the Caribbean" debuted in 2003, when I was nine years old — aka, the perfect age for Jack Sparrow's repeated question, "Why is the rum gone?" to be absolutely hilarious. Over two decades later, it's still all I can think about whenever I come across the decidedly tropical spirit. And when I'm presented with so many bottles at once? It basically calls for a rewatch of Johnny Depp at his finest.

That should set the vibe for today's taste test: breezy, warm, and a little scandalous. The brand in question is Bacardí, and even just aesthetically, its bottles range from playful to mature and even a little evocative. I was not a Bacardí aficionado before doing the prep work for this piece — which, indeed, had me consuming near Sparrow-esque quantities of the spirit — but I'd like to become one now. The breadth of flavors the brand offers caters to every type of consumer, from one who'd like to spike some punch during a pool party to one who prefers to sip it neat beside a beach bonfire.

It's understandable, then, that ranking these spirits was difficult. I chose to place them primarily in order of how good they are when enjoyed neat, taking into consideration their depth of flavor, tasting notes, and overall palatability. Here's how they fared.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.