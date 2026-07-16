Reuse Empty Yogurt Containers For A Charming Kitchen Storage Fix

To begin, use your box cutter to remove the lip of the tub. Next, attach burlap around the rim of the container, tuck inside, and glue into place to serve as your basket liner. Using the same fabric, cover a cardboard circle and place in the bottom of your pot before repeating these steps on a second pot. Next, glue the two together, securing with a strip of burlap-wrapped cardboard to fill the gap in between. Attach braided twine to the cardboard for a handle, and any leftover twine can be used as decorative trim around the tops of the containers.

Once the structure is complete, cover the rest of the containers with layers of twine or rope glued in place to create a woven basket effect. As a finishing touch, cut and shape burlap to the bottoms of the containers before positioning your final layer of twine or rope in place. Additional pieces of trim can be added for a fully decorative piece with vintage charm, and once filled with fruit, your two yogurt containers will officially serve as counter decor that's cute and functional.

While this project is ideal for larger yogurt containers, single-use plastic pots can be repurposed too. Along with covering with fabric to create additional kitchen storage, these are a great spot to sow seedlings. Alternatively, there are tons of creative ways to reuse their glass or porcelain alternatives — from rustic candle holders to mini bud vases.