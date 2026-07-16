Reuse Empty Yogurt Containers For A Charming Kitchen Storage Fix
If you're looking for more kitchen storage accessories, you don't have to go out and buy anything new. Instead, you can easily repurpose plastic containers of all kinds. In a video from YouTuber Camelia DIY, she shares how to give new life to large yogurt containers. As shown in the video, this project works best with larger leftover yogurt containers, which you can easily turn into a charming fruit basket that's so cute and rustic-looking guests will never guess the origin of the containers. All you need is a box cutter, scissors, a hot glue gun, a strip of burlap or another similar fabric, and twine or decorative rope.
For this particular project, you'll also ideally need two leftover yogurt pots of the same size and shape, although you could create a single-tub version if you're so inclined. This project also works great when using standard cylindrical-shaped yogurt containers, but as Camelia also shows, you can create similar basket-effect storage accessories using plastic tubs of any shape.
How to turn two yogurt tubs into a fruit basket
To begin, use your box cutter to remove the lip of the tub. Next, attach burlap around the rim of the container, tuck inside, and glue into place to serve as your basket liner. Using the same fabric, cover a cardboard circle and place in the bottom of your pot before repeating these steps on a second pot. Next, glue the two together, securing with a strip of burlap-wrapped cardboard to fill the gap in between. Attach braided twine to the cardboard for a handle, and any leftover twine can be used as decorative trim around the tops of the containers.
Once the structure is complete, cover the rest of the containers with layers of twine or rope glued in place to create a woven basket effect. As a finishing touch, cut and shape burlap to the bottoms of the containers before positioning your final layer of twine or rope in place. Additional pieces of trim can be added for a fully decorative piece with vintage charm, and once filled with fruit, your two yogurt containers will officially serve as counter decor that's cute and functional.
While this project is ideal for larger yogurt containers, single-use plastic pots can be repurposed too. Along with covering with fabric to create additional kitchen storage, these are a great spot to sow seedlings. Alternatively, there are tons of creative ways to reuse their glass or porcelain alternatives — from rustic candle holders to mini bud vases.