In-N-Out Once Sued This Burger Chain Founded In China For Copying Its Iconic Double-Double

There's no escape from the law, and that's certainly true in the fast food industry. Over the decades, many of the biggest chains have faced some sort of lawsuit — including McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Burger King — but none have had to face a copycat case quite like In-N-Out.

It started in 2011 when a familiar-looking restaurant serving burgers, fries, and beverages, sprouted up in Shanghai, China. Its name was CaliBurger, and its branding had a red and yellow color palette and a motif of palm trees. Admittedly, the chain was 100% inspired by In-N-Out's iconic, California style. In fact, even though the first CaliBurger is located in Shanghai, its founders are Americans hailing from California, where In-N-Out also has its roots.

CaliBurger's homage to In-N-Out didn't stop at aesthetics. In a direct rip-off of the original chain's menu, CaliBurger started calling its double patty cheeseburger the "Double-Double" — In-N-Out's signature menu offering with lettuce, tomato, onions, and its unique sauce spread on a toasted bun. But it didn't stop there. CaliBurger also offered fries "Animal Style," a phrase very much associated with In–N-Out despite being on its "secret menu."