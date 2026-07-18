In-N-Out Once Sued This Burger Chain Founded In China For Copying Its Iconic Double-Double
There's no escape from the law, and that's certainly true in the fast food industry. Over the decades, many of the biggest chains have faced some sort of lawsuit — including McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Burger King — but none have had to face a copycat case quite like In-N-Out.
It started in 2011 when a familiar-looking restaurant serving burgers, fries, and beverages, sprouted up in Shanghai, China. Its name was CaliBurger, and its branding had a red and yellow color palette and a motif of palm trees. Admittedly, the chain was 100% inspired by In-N-Out's iconic, California style. In fact, even though the first CaliBurger is located in Shanghai, its founders are Americans hailing from California, where In-N-Out also has its roots.
CaliBurger's homage to In-N-Out didn't stop at aesthetics. In a direct rip-off of the original chain's menu, CaliBurger started calling its double patty cheeseburger the "Double-Double" — In-N-Out's signature menu offering with lettuce, tomato, onions, and its unique sauce spread on a toasted bun. But it didn't stop there. CaliBurger also offered fries "Animal Style," a phrase very much associated with In–N-Out despite being on its "secret menu."
Enter In-N-Out
It wasn't long before In-N-Out got wind of CaliBurger's overseas shenanigans. Before CaliBurger's original Shanghai location opened, its windows touted signs saying "Enjoy a Double-Double," and "Messier is Better/Animal Style." This was of course, amplified by the internet and caused a stir because In-N-Out notably has not expanded beyond a day's driving distance of its meat suppliers in California and Texas, for the best never-frozen quality of its burgers. If there aren't any In-N-Out locations on the East Coast, how could there be one coming to China?
In-N-Out sued the CaliBurger in Shanghai, which was more of a domestic dispute since CaliBurger's offices were in Diamond Bar, California. Ultimately, they came to a settlement both parties have declined to comment on. The public facing result of the outcome was CaliBurger's tweaked graphic design — including the swap of orange for red in the color palette — and burger offerings that have just a single "double" in the name. While In-N-Out continues its operations in the United States within their limited footprint, CaliBurger has expanded from Asia to the Middle East and even locations in Seattle and London. Some locations elevate the familiar experience with something In-N-Out has never offered: boozy milkshakes.