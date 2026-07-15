Stuffed Pizza Has Never Been Easier To Make Using This Sheet Pan Trick

From the way stuffed pizza looks, with unctuous layers of cheese, meat, dough, and sauces melting into each other, you probably wouldn't expect anything less than an arduous time in the kitchen. But there are always shortcuts you can take to simplify the process. It only requires a sheet pan, some pre-made pizza dough, a few fillings, and a hot oven.

A sheet pan version of stuffed pizza is really more like making a calzone — it's thinner than a traditional Chicago style deep-pan stuffed pizza, but still has a second layer of dough to make a delicious cheesy pizza pie type affair. You can start with some store-bought dough being spread across the greased sheet pan, its edges crimped inward — perhaps with cheese sticks stuffed underneath if it's the crust you like stuffed. Once you have brushed it with some oil or butter, loaded it up with a jarred tomato sauce, grated cheese, and all your favorite pizza toppings, simply layer another piece of dough on top, seal the sides and bake it for around 20-30 minutes.

In between the two layers, you're going to want to sprinkle a generous amount of cheese (and any other toppings as desired), so you get that melty pull and hefty mouthfeel later on. You could also spread the sauce at the very top of the pizza for more of the Chicago-style stuffed pizza feel, but this could get messy with a sheet pan rather than a deep dish. Bake at 450 degrees Fahrenheit until the crust has sufficiently browned, and the cheese is fully melted.