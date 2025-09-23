The Expert Trick To Making A Great Calzone

If you're well-equipped with tips for making the best homemade pizza, then trying your hand at a calzone is the exciting and delicious challenge to work on next. Though it certainly presents a different learning curve than that of preparing pizzas, Tasting Table chatted with 13-time World Pizza Champion and chef-owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco, Tony Gemignani, to get his expert advice. According to Gemignani, the most important aspect of making a calzone is maintaining the structural integrity of your dough by not rolling or stretching it out too thin.

Think of a calzone like a large-scale empanada and a cousin to the stromboli. The half-moon-shaped delight begins as a round dough to which you can add any of your favorite fillings, fold over, and crimp before baking. Having a hearty dough as your calzone base is imperative to let it stand up under the weight and density of your preferred fillings.

Gemignani says, "I often see people make the top layer of dough too thin — that's when it breaks." Whether a sweet recipe such as a s'mores calzone or a savory version filled with sausage, kale, and ricotta, you can certainly get creative with your ingredients so long as the dough can accommodate them. Per Gemignani, "fillings I love include smoked mozzarella or pancetta, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan or Romano, and spicy soppressata. Spinach and ricotta is another classic."