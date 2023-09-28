The Easiest Way To Add Extra Flavor To Homemade Calzones

Making homemade calzones is a tasty and underrated way to get your favorite pizza flavors at home. Folded over delicious fillings like ham or pepperoni and oozing with melted cheese and creamy ricotta, you can recreate the takeout favorite with little more than a pre-made pizza dough and a jar of tomato sauce. But while the fillings of a calzone have plenty of flavor (and get all the attention), the dough itself usually remains a purely functional delivery mechanism. Well, we all know that bread doesn't have to be tasteless, and we always want to get as much flavor out of our meals as we can, so we see no reason why your calzone dough should stay plain. That's why you should look to another homey Italian classic, garlic bread, for inspiration in adding extra flavor to calzones.

To give any homemade calzone a flavor boost, brush warm melted butter mixed with garlic and herbs on the outside of the dough after folding everything together. You can also sprinkle a pinch of flaky salt over the top to give the garlic butter itself a little boost. The combo will add a rich garlic undertone to your calzone, which is a nice pop of flavor that works perfectly with sauce and cheese. The butter wash will help with browning the calzone, which also boosts the flavor, and makes everything look a little nicer.