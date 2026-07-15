Not Kingsford Or Kenmore: The Best Charcoal Grill Brand, Per Consumer Reports

The Char-Griller Gravity 980 features some bells and whistles that also make it a great recommendation. It has a gravity-fed hopper (hence the name) that feeds charcoal into the grill as needed, a precise digital thermometer, and a fan for even heat distribution. Using that combo, you can set it at the exact temperature you want, and the grill will automatically maintain it for hours, much like a pellet smoker. It also has Wi-Fi enabled controls, so you can adjust the temperature remotely. Finally, Consumer Reports also highlighted that it has a huge cooking surface area of 620 square inches, well above competitors.

There is one downside to consider: the Char-Griller's Gravity 980's cost. In this case, you really are paying for all that technology and the performance, as the normal retail price is a whopping $799. No other top-scoring charcoal grill on Consumer Reports' list was more than $330, and many were within the $200 range. If you are a devoted and consistent barbecue cook, that high cost could certainly be worth it, but it is quite the premium.

If you want a more budget-friendly alternative, Consumer Reports' other recommended charcoal grill is the Captiva Designs 34" Barrel Charcoal BBQ. It scored well in convenience and ease of cleaning, and had a strong score for evenness of heating, as well. It ranked just average for its indirect cooking capability, but it still placed better than most other charcoal grills. While it didn't perform as superbly as the Char-Griller, it "only" costs $300, and for a lot of people those savings are probably worth going for second best.