The Charcoal Grilling Skill 67% Of Americans Haven't Mastered

Backyard grilling is a true American tradition, so much so that many here apparently think they know more about it than they actually do. That may sound harsh, but it's backed up by actual research. According to a 2026 survey by pork purveyor Prairie Fresh, after surveying 1,500 people about their grilling habits, one trend stood out: Many express confidence about grilling without real knowledge. In fact, while 66% of those surveyed expressed strong confidence in their charcoal grilling abilities, 67% didn't know how to properly light one.

That wasn't the only thing grillers were overconfident about either. The survey also discovered a general knowledge gap around proper cooking temperatures and preparation techniques. Among the most interesting findings was that 77% of those surveyed did not know what a smoke ring is (that pink ring inside your barbecue), and 71% misidentified cuts of meat from the pork shoulder. Additionally, while men tended to skew slightly more confident about their knowledge than women, the actual demonstrated knowledge between them was identical.

To be fair to those overconfident grillers, there are a number of ways to light charcoal. Furthermore, nowhere in the survey does Prairie Fresh spell out what it thinks is the proper way to do so. The most recommended way typically involves using a chimney starter, but that is not strictly necessary, just convenient. Of course, there are certainly some barbecue mistakes to avoided when using charcoal that converge on a standard "right" way.