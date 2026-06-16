The Charcoal Grilling Skill 67% Of Americans Haven't Mastered
Backyard grilling is a true American tradition, so much so that many here apparently think they know more about it than they actually do. That may sound harsh, but it's backed up by actual research. According to a 2026 survey by pork purveyor Prairie Fresh, after surveying 1,500 people about their grilling habits, one trend stood out: Many express confidence about grilling without real knowledge. In fact, while 66% of those surveyed expressed strong confidence in their charcoal grilling abilities, 67% didn't know how to properly light one.
That wasn't the only thing grillers were overconfident about either. The survey also discovered a general knowledge gap around proper cooking temperatures and preparation techniques. Among the most interesting findings was that 77% of those surveyed did not know what a smoke ring is (that pink ring inside your barbecue), and 71% misidentified cuts of meat from the pork shoulder. Additionally, while men tended to skew slightly more confident about their knowledge than women, the actual demonstrated knowledge between them was identical.
To be fair to those overconfident grillers, there are a number of ways to light charcoal. Furthermore, nowhere in the survey does Prairie Fresh spell out what it thinks is the proper way to do so. The most recommended way typically involves using a chimney starter, but that is not strictly necessary, just convenient. Of course, there are certainly some barbecue mistakes to avoided when using charcoal that converge on a standard "right" way.
Most Americans don't know the proper techniques for lighting charcoal
The number one mistake grillers make with charcoal, and what we're betting was the biggest wrong answer in the survey, is using lighter fluid. This is something the best pitmasters strongly advise against, as it can add off flavors to your food. Exact numbers are hard to come by, but recent surveys suggest 40% to 50% of people use lighter fluid to light charcoal (via San Antonio Express News). Indeed, older reports, like this 2010 survey by Weber, suggest the number used to be even higher, closer to around 70%.
Instead, charcoal should be lit with some kind of firestarter. This is true whether you are using a chimney starter or just piling charcoal up directly in your grill. You can buy pre-made natural charcoal starters online or at local retailers. They are chemical free and usually made of wood shavings, wood pulp, and other easily flammable materials. Of course, it's perfectly fine to use things you already have at home too, such as newspapers or waded up paper towels.
For a chimney starter, you will stuff these wood or paper starters in the bottom, then pile the charcoal on top. If you don't have a chimney, pile the starters in your grill and build a charcoal pyramid on top. Light the starter first, and as it burns, the charcoal will ignite, not unlike how kindling is used to light larger pieces of wood when building a fire. It may take a little longer than it would using lighter fluid, but it's not any more work — and you'll get much better tasting results from all your favorite grilling and cookout recipes.