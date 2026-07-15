Why Potato Peels Are Much Better Off In Your Garden Than In The Trash

The next time you whip up a batch of extra creamy mashed potatoes, think twice before tossing those leftover potato peels in the garbage can. Rich in nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus, these scraps can be used in a variety of ways to help a garden grow. Benefitting everything from the roots to the shoots, the flowers and the fruits, these a-peel-ing techniques are so easy you'll be repurposing your potato peels in backyard botanicals from here on out.

Got an empty jar? Perhaps the simplest method for using potato peels in the garden is to ferment them into a liquid fertilizer — think super-charged energy drink for your plants (and no, we're NOT talking Brawndo, this is more of a tater peel tea). All you have to do is stick some peels in a jar, fill it with water, and let it sit from a few days up to a week, giving it a daily stir. This incubational soak allows all those lovely minerals and nutrients time to leach out into the water. Then, simply remove the peels, dilute the water (times two), and pour, spray, or sprinkle the resultant elixir over your garden.

In this case though, too much of a good thing can be harmful. Stick with a maximum potato-peel watering of twice a month to avoid overloading your soil with too many nutrients and offsetting its balance. Maxed out already? You still don't have to toss those peels. Instead of brewing up a tea for your plants, save them for a crispy soup topper for you.