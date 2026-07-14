The Best Strawberry Lemonade In Stores Almost Tastes Homemade

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There's almost nothing as nostalgic and refreshing as a glass of ice-cold, homemade strawberry lemonade, but sometimes there isn't time to squeeze a bunch of lemons to make it from scratch. Luckily, there are plenty of store-bought options on grocery store shelves to quench your thirst. But which one is the best one to put in your cart? We did the sipping to find out and, in our ranking of 10 strawberry lemonade brands, Simply Lemonade with Strawberry came out on top.

Our writer chose Simply Lemonade with Strawberry for a handful of reasons. This brand has just a few ingredients, like lemon juice, strawberry puree, and sugar, which is minimal compared to other brands, so the taste is pure. A balance between acidity and subtle sweetness also lends to a pleasant sip of this strawberry lemonade. Then there's the present (but not overpowering) strawberry flavor, which our taste tester also praised. Homemade? Not quite, but it's one of the best options whenever you can't make it from scratch, if you ask us.